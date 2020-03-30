Delray Families Get Free Meals During Pandemic: Help Needed

Delray’s Achievement Centers for Children & Families

Partners with Local Restaurants and Agencies to Provide Food to Those in Need

Delray Beach, FL – The Achievement Centers for Children and Families (ACCF), established in 1969, currently serves 539 children in its early learning, out of school and teen programs. While ACCF temporarily closed its children’s programs at all three of its sites, their Family Strengthening and Economic Stability Services are fully engaged during this time of crisis.

The Center is partnering with local Delray Beach restaurants and community agencies to provide breakfast, lunch and dinner to their families that have been most affected by the crisis.

ACCF launched a meal program that will run twice per week. The organization will offer two days of “jump start breakfast meal kits” provided by Boca Helping Hands; lunches provided by FLIPANY; and dinner supported by Delray-based restaurants, including Caesar’s Famous Ribs and 3rd and 3rd. Bags of groceries and essential items that have been donated through community support will be distributed at ACCF’s Family Resource Center via drive-through pick up.

“With every passing day, the COVID-19 crisis threatens to have a larger impact than the day before,” said Stephanie Seibel, CEO of the Achievement Centers. “We have adapted our day to day operations so we may continue serving ACCF families most affected. With so many people out of work now, food is among the highest reported need.”

In addition to providing meals, the food program is supporting local restaurants also suffering during the COVID-19 crisis. Prepared meals are being provided at a significantly reduced cost while restaurant owners are able to employ their staff. “Our first distribution was 200 hot dinners,” said Seibel. “We are inspired by the outpouring of donations that are making this possible. We will continue for as long as we have the resources to do so.”

The organization has set up a COVID-19 Emergency Fund and is seeking donations. ACCF also provides a list of resources to keep families informed at AchievementCentersFL.org/coronavirus.

The Achievement Centers for Children and Families, which serves more than 500 at risk children at three locations in Delray Beach, is now partnering with local restaurants and community agencies to provide breakfast, lunch and dinner to those kids and their parents during the pandemic.The organization has set up a COVID-19 Emergency Fund and is seeking donations from the community at https://achievementcentersfl.org/coronavirus/

About Achievement Centers for Children & Families

The Achievement Centers for Children and Families was established in 1969 and serves 900 children annually through its Early Learning Centers, After School Programs, Teen Mentoring and Summer Camps. Programs are embedded with family strengthening activities, are academically focused and support the social emotional wellness of children. Economic stabilization services are also available for families in crisis. Achievement Centers supports a collaborative community where children are inspired to reach their full potential and their families serve as the foundation of their child’s growth.

Program are offered at three locations in Delray Beach; Nancy K. Hurd Campus, Village Academy, and Pine Grove Elementary.

For more information, call (561) 266-0003 or visit www.achievementcentersFL.org.