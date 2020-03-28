Delray Beach Issues Stay at Home Order and Overnight Curfew

As part of its ongoing efforts to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), the City of Delray Beach has issued a “stay at home” order and overnight curfew, effective Monday, March 30th at 12:01AM. The order will remain in effect until Thursday, April 16th at 11:59PM. The City’s new order requires all residents of the City of Delray Beach stay at home and within the entirety of their owned or rented property.

Post Date:03/28/2020 4:59 PM

The “stay at home” order does not require residents to confine themselves to the interior of their homes. Residents may make use of all exterior portions of their homes such as patios, porches, yards, and driveways. Residents may also leave their homes to travel to supermarkets and to other essential businesses and workplaces, medical facilities, as well as to walk their dogs and to exercise. All non-essential travel, including, without limitation, travel on scooters, motorcycles, automobiles, or use of public transit is prohibited subject only to the exceptions listed below. The details of the new “stay at home” order are listed below:



Residents and visitors may engage in travel to seek goods and services from essential retail and commercial businesses as defined in City of Delray Beach Resolution 75-20 (listed below) as may be amended or extended.

Residents and visitors may engage in travel and similar activities to obtain assistance from law enforcement, fire-rescue, or other emergency services.

Residents and visitors may travel to and from their homes to care for or support a family member.

Residents and visitors in the City may continue to travel to and perform work for and in support of essential retail and commercial businesses authorized to be open to the public in accordance with City Resolution 75-20, and to any local government, State government, or the Federal government.

In areas not otherwise closed by a separate Emergency or Executive Order, residents may engage in outdoor activity and recreation with immediate family members that live in the same household, caretakers, or household members while staying six (6) feet apart from another person or group of people.

Residents and visitors may travel to and from places of worship.

All first responders, gang and crisis intervention workers, public health workers, emergency management personnel, emergency dispatchers, law enforcement personnel and related contractors, persons working for emergency service providers, and government employees performing work in the course and scope of their employment are categorically exempt from this Order.

The details of the new overnight curfew order are listed below:



Effective March 30, 2020 at 12:01 a.m., a general curfew is hereby established throughout the City of Delray Beach. The curfew will be in effect daily from 12:01 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. and shall include but not be limited to the prohibition of pedestrian and vehicular movement, standing, and parking.

The following exceptions shall apply within the City of Delray Beach: Provision of essential state, county, and City of Delray Beach emergency services such as fire-rescue, police, and hospital services, related government services, including the transportation of patients thereto:



Utility emergency repairs

Emergency calls by physicians

Food delivery and third-party food delivery services

Walking of dogs within 250 feet of the owner’s residence

Travel to and from work by employees of Essential Retail and Commercial Businesses as defined in Resolution 75-20

Other provisions of the City’s new order include the following health protection initiatives.

A person in a public space shall:



Practice social distancing by staying six (6) feet away whenever practicable from another person, excluding immediate family members, caretakers or, household members.

Cover all coughs and sneezes with their elbow or tissue.

Not shake hands.

Not enter any public place if the person exhibits any flu or COVID-19 like symptoms and/or has a fever over 99.9 degrees Fahrenheit unless that person is traveling to or from a hospital, doctor’s office, urgent care, walk-in clinic, or pharmacy.

If a person is exhibiting flu or COVID-19 like symptoms or has a fever over 99.9 degrees Fahrenheit and is seeking medical treatment, the person shall first contact their medical provider by phone before appearing at the medical provider’s office.

If a person is exhibiting flu or COVID-19 like symptoms or has a fever over 99.9 degrees Fahrenheit and requires a prescription or a refill thereof and the pharmacy has a delivery service, that person shall utilize the delivery service to receive their medication.

All public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a residence are prohibited except for gatherings between family members, caretakers, or household members provided such gathering does not exceed ten (10) people or as may be provided for in Resolution 75-20.

Essential Businesses Remaining Open, Per Delray Beach Resolution 75-20:



Healthcare providers, including, but not limited to, hospitals, doctors’ and dentists’ offices, urgent care centers, clinics, rehabilitation facilities, physical therapists, mental health professionals, psychiatrists, therapists, and pharmacies

Grocery stores, farmers’ markets, farm and produce stands, supermarkets, food banks and convenience stores

Food cultivation, including farming, livestock, and fishing

Businesses that provide food, shelter, social services, and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy individuals

Newspapers, television, radio, and other media services

Automobile dealerships

Gas stations and auto-supply, auto-repair, and related facilities

Banks and related financial institutions

Hardware stores

Contractors and other tradesmen, appliance repair personnel, exterminators, and other service providers who provide services that are necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences and other structures

Mailing and shipping services, including post office boxes

Private colleges, trade schools, and technical colleges, but only as needed to facilitate online or distance learning

Laundromats, dry cleaners, and laundry service providers

Restaurants and other facilities that prepare and serve food, may continue to do so on the condition that the food is provided to members of the public on a pick-up and takeaway basis only

Businesses that supply office products needed for people to work from home

Businesses that supply other essential businesses with the support or supplies necessary to operate, and which do not interact with the general public

Businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food, goods, or services directly to residences

Airlines, taxis, and other private transportation providers providing transportation services via automobile, truck, bus, or train

Home-based care for seniors, adults, or children

Assisted living facilities, nursing homes, and adult day care centers, and senior residential facilities

Professional services, such as legal or accounting services, when necessary to assist in compliance with legally mandated activities

Landscape and pool care businesses, including residential landscape and pool care services

Childcare facilities

Businesses operating at any airport, seaport, or other government facility, including parks and government offices;

Pet Supply stores

Logistics providers, including warehouses, trucking, consolidators, fumigators, and handlers

Telecommunications providers, including sales of computer or telecommunications devices and the provision of home telecommunications

Provision of propane or natural gas

Office space and administrative support necessary to perform any of the above- listed activities

Open construction sites, irrespective of the type of building

Architectural, engineering, or land surveying services

Factories, manufacturing facilities, bottling plants, or other industrial uses

Waste management services, including collection and disposal of waste

Any business that is interacting with customers solely through electronic or telephonic means, and delivering products via mailing, shipping, or delivery services

Private and municipal marinas and boat launches, docking, fueling, marine supply and other marina services

Mortuaries, funeral homes, and cemeteries

Hotels, motels, and other commercial lodging establishments and temporary vacation rentals. However, restaurants, bars, and fitness centers in hotels, motels, and other lodging establishments remain closed or restricted

Veterinarians and pet boarding facilities

The following city properties are closed to the public:

