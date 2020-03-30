COVID-19 CONFRONTS EDUCATION

On March 26th 2020, Broward County Public Schools in Florida asked their teachers to meet online with their students and parents to show how they will come back to classes without going back to school. I just experienced my kid meeting up with all their classmates and her teacher. For me it was a dream come true.

I have worked in cyber space since 1999. Every single day I have many videocalls with my clients and coworkers. To be honest it’s very hard for me to meet physically with someone. I track cyber criminals and remove online content and pictures from internet. I am hired to hack my clients’ companies.

I always thought that before I die, I’d see students in a virtual classroom the way I had imagined. This has begun thanks to a virus called COVID-19- also known as coronavirus. This widespread virus demanded our modern society to leap into the digital world once and for all.

My office is literately on the cloud. It doesn’t matter where I am geographically speaking, I feel like I am tele transporting to the cyber space when I am working on my cases, and that’s how everyone should feel too because that’s where you are- in a cyber space- when you are accessing a digital platform.

Who would have thought that after 30 years of the internet a virus would force everybody to live in fully in cyber world? I see a huge change for education, and the way our kids are learning today will copy.

I see kids learning physics with Albert Einstein. I see kids meeting with Gaius Julius Caesar the Roman statesman and military general in 60 BC. I see kids smelling all the world’s most magnificent gardens without going out of their houses.

You might think- yeah that could happen, but far in the future. That’s where you are wrong. We are facing the biggest transformation of our species ever and, like a tsunami which smashes everything in its path, after the devastation new good things are revealed. That’s what nature has been teaching us for thousands of years. And it looks like we just had to learn in the hard way.

Harvard Study of Adult Development, one of the world’s leading studies of adult life, had a surprising finding that our relationships and how happy we are in our relationships has a powerful influence on our health. In other words, if you care about others you are helping yourself. This describes a chain, a pure definition of connection.

Be open to the new. Understand that we are all connected not just digitally but also physically. COVID-19 proved the idea that we are all connected. China is located on the other side of the earth, yet still affected everyone. Your race, color, religion, gender, employer or employee doesn’t matter. We are all in this together.