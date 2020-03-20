Couple Who Attended Boca Bacchanal Grand Tasting Event Exposed to COVID-19

This past month, the Boca Raton Historical Society and Museum held an event on March 7, 2020 at the Boca Raton Resort and Club called the Grand Tasting.

Since this event, a statement has recently been released stating, “today we learned that a couple – who attended the Grand Tasting event – may have been exposed to the Coronavirus”.

This statement was written by Boca Raton Historical Society and Museum executive director, Mary Csar. She writes, “we wish to encourage anyone who attended the Grand Tasting, or anyone who is concerned about their possible exposure from any source, to follow the guidelines issued by the CDC”.

If you or anyone you know attended the Grand Tasting event on March 7, 2020, please maintain social distancing and contact your healthcare provider if you are feeling any symptoms such as: coughing, fever, tiredness, or even a difficulty in breathing.

