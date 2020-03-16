Company to Provide Free Coronavirus Testing in West Palm Beach

Palm Beach County will see its first free drive-through service for coronavirus testing starting today.

FoundCare, Inc., a nonprofit Federally Qualified Health Center, is setting up an outpatient drive-through testing station in the parking lot of its location at 2330 South Congress Avenue in West Palm Beach.

The site will offer tests to Palm Beach County residents for COVID-19.

The service, according to WPTV, will continue on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and hours may be adjusted based on need and supplies. Testing will be conducted by trained FoundCare staff members.

“We know that the best way to control COVID-19 is to keep it contained,” said Yolette Bonnet, CEO for FoundCare. “In order to safeguard FoundCare patients as well as staff in the main location of the health center, while serving those seeking COVID-19 virus testing, we made the decision to set up a drive-through testing site.”

Prospective patients may not simply show up to get tested, they must call 561.967.0365 before heading to the location. During the call, the patient will be asked basic screening questions about their symptoms and other criteria for the test. The phone line will be manned for screening and appointments weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.