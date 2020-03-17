City of Boca Raton Declares a State of Emergency
On Monday, March 16, 2020, the City of Boca Raton declared a Local State of Emergency due to the threat of COVID-19 and is implementing additional closures and safety measures in order to slow the spread of the virus.
Effective today at 5 pm, all bars and nightclubs are required to close for 30 days.
Restaurants are required to close except for drive-through, take-out, and delivery services until further notice.
On Wednesday, March 18, 2020, all City facilities, parks, and beaches will be CLOSED until further notice including the following:
- All Beaches
- All Parks
- Alan C. Alford Golf Course at Red Reef
- Bark Beach at Spanish River Park
- Boca Raton Community Center
- Boca Raton Municipal Golf Course
- Boca Raton Tennis Center
- City Administration Building “Building Department”
- City Hall
- Downtown Library
- Fire Rescue Administration Building
- Gumbo Limbo Nature Center
- Hillsboro El Rio Park North and South
- Meadows Park Pool
- Mizner Bark Dog Park
- Mizner Park Amphitheater
- Municipal Services Building
- Ocean Rescue Center/Coast Guard Auxiliary
- Patch Reef Park Community Center and Tennis Center
- Police Department Lobby
- Silver Palm Park
- Spanish River Athletic Complex
- Spanish River Library
- Sugar Sand Park
- Swim & Racquet Club
- Wildflower Park
All meetings have been canceled until further notice, including the CRA, Council Workshop and City Council Meetings on March 23 and March 24, 2020.
The City will be operating Critical Infrastructure services only:
- Police Services
- Fire Rescue Services
- Water Sewer
- Sanitation Services (Regular Schedules)
- Building Permitting
- Inspections
The Citizen’s Information Center (CIC) will open Wednesday, March 18 from 8am – 5pm and is available for residents to talk with City staff regarding any concerns, questions or information. The CIC can be reached at 561-982-4900.