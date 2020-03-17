City of Boca Raton Declares a State of Emergency

On Monday, March 16, 2020, the City of Boca Raton declared a Local State of Emergency due to the threat of COVID-19 and is implementing additional closures and safety measures in order to slow the spread of the virus.

Effective today at 5 pm, all bars and nightclubs are required to close for 30 days.

Restaurants are required to close except for drive-through, take-out, and delivery services until further notice.

On Wednesday, March 18, 2020, all City facilities, parks, and beaches will be CLOSED until further notice including the following:

All Beaches

All Parks

Alan C. Alford Golf Course at Red Reef

Bark Beach at Spanish River Park

Boca Raton Community Center

Boca Raton Municipal Golf Course

Boca Raton Tennis Center

City Administration Building “Building Department”

City Hall

Downtown Library

Fire Rescue Administration Building

Gumbo Limbo Nature Center

Hillsboro El Rio Park North and South

Meadows Park Pool

Mizner Bark Dog Park

Mizner Park Amphitheater

Municipal Services Building

Ocean Rescue Center/Coast Guard Auxiliary

Patch Reef Park Community Center and Tennis Center

Police Department Lobby

Silver Palm Park

Spanish River Athletic Complex

Spanish River Library

Sugar Sand Park

Swim & Racquet Club

Wildflower Park

All meetings have been canceled until further notice, including the CRA, Council Workshop and City Council Meetings on March 23 and March 24, 2020.

The City will be operating Critical Infrastructure services only:

Police Services

Fire Rescue Services

Water Sewer

Sanitation Services (Regular Schedules)

Building Permitting

Inspections

The Citizen’s Information Center (CIC) will open Wednesday, March 18 from 8am – 5pm and is available for residents to talk with City staff regarding any concerns, questions or information. The CIC can be reached at 561-982-4900.

