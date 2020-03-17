City of Boca Raton Declares a State of Emergency
On Monday, March 16, 2020, the City of Boca Raton declared a Local State of Emergency due to the threat of COVID-19 and is implementing additional closures and safety measures in order to slow the spread of the virus.
EFFECTIVE TUESDAY MARCH 17TH AT 5PM GOVERNOR DeSANTIS HAS ORDERED ALL BARS AND NIGHTCLUBS, STATEWIDE, TO CLOSE FOR THIRTY (30) DAYS.
WITHIN THE CITY OF BOCA RATON, AT 5PM TONITE, RESTAURANTS ARE REQUIRED TO CLOSE EXCEPT FOR DRIVE THROUGH, TAKE-OUT AND DELIVERY SERVICES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
CLOSURES
On Wednesday, March 18, 2020, all City facilities, parks and beaches will be CLOSED until further notice including the following:
- All Beaches
- All Parks
- Alan C. Alford Golf Course at Red Reef
- Bark Beach at Spanish River Park
- Boca Raton Community Center
- Boca Raton Municipal Golf Course
- Boca Raton Tennis Center
- City Administration Building “Building Department”
- City Hall
- Downtown Library
- Fire Rescue Administration Building
- Gumbo Limbo Nature Center
- Hillsboro El Rio Park North and South
- Meadows Park Pool
- Mizner Bark Dog Park
- Mizner Park Amphitheater
- Municipal Services Building
- Ocean Rescue Center/Coast Guard Auxiliary
- Patch Reef Park Community Center and Tennis Center
- Police Department Lobby
- Silver Palm Park
- Spanish River Athletic Complex
- Spanish River Library
- Sugar Sand Park
- Swim & Racquet Club
- Wildflower Park
*Today, Tuesday, March 17 is Election Day and all of the Boca Raton Community Centers and libraries are designated polling locations. Libraries and community centers will be closed on Wednesday, March 18 until further notice.
MEETINGS
All meetings have been canceled until further notice, including the CRA, Council Workshop and City Council Meetings on March 23 and March 24, 2020.
ESSENTIAL SERVICES
The City will be operating Critical Infrastructure services only:
- Police Services
- Fire Rescue Services
- Water Sewer
- Sanitation Services (Regular Schedules)
- Building Permitting
- Inspections
PANDEMIC PLAN SAFETY MEASURES ISSUED
For Boca Raton Businesses and the Public
- All bars and nightclubs are required to close at 5:00 pm today, March 17, and remain closed for the next 30 days.
- Restaurants are required to close today except for drive through, take-out and delivery services until further notice.
- Avoid social gatherings of 10 or more people.
- Practice social distancing – 6 feet apart from others.
- Avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips and social visits.
- Work from home whenever possible.
- Critical Infrastructure industry employees should maintain normal work schedule.
- Do not visit nursing homes, retirement or long-term facilities.
- Practice good hygiene.
- Stay home if you’re sick.
- Wash your hands and don’t touch your face.
COMMUNICATION
The Citizen’s Information Center (CIC) will open Wednesday, March 18 from 8am – 5pm and is available for residents to talk with City staff regarding any concerns, questions or information. The CIC can be reached at 561-982-4900.
Additionally, residents can stay updated on City information and alerts on the following platforms:
- City’s website
- Social Media – Facebook, Twitter & Nextdoor
- Nixle
CANCELED EVENTS
- The City has a list of current closures and cancellations that is continuously updated at www.myboca.us.