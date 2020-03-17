City of Boca Raton Declares a State of Emergency

On Monday, March 16, 2020, the City of Boca Raton declared a Local State of Emergency due to the threat of COVID-19 and is implementing additional closures and safety measures in order to slow the spread of the virus.

EFFECTIVE TUESDAY MARCH 17TH AT 5PM GOVERNOR DeSANTIS HAS ORDERED ALL BARS AND NIGHTCLUBS, STATEWIDE, TO CLOSE FOR THIRTY (30) DAYS.

WITHIN THE CITY OF BOCA RATON, AT 5PM TONITE, RESTAURANTS ARE REQUIRED TO CLOSE EXCEPT FOR DRIVE THROUGH, TAKE-OUT AND DELIVERY SERVICES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

CLOSURES

On Wednesday, March 18, 2020, all City facilities, parks and beaches will be CLOSED until further notice including the following:

All Beaches

All Parks

Alan C. Alford Golf Course at Red Reef

Bark Beach at Spanish River Park

Boca Raton Community Center

Boca Raton Municipal Golf Course

Boca Raton Tennis Center

City Administration Building “Building Department”

City Hall

Downtown Library

Fire Rescue Administration Building

Gumbo Limbo Nature Center

Hillsboro El Rio Park North and South

Meadows Park Pool

Mizner Bark Dog Park

Mizner Park Amphitheater

Municipal Services Building

Ocean Rescue Center/Coast Guard Auxiliary

Patch Reef Park Community Center and Tennis Center

Police Department Lobby

Silver Palm Park

Spanish River Athletic Complex

Spanish River Library

Sugar Sand Park

Swim & Racquet Club

Wildflower Park

*Today, Tuesday, March 17 is Election Day and all of the Boca Raton Community Centers and libraries are designated polling locations. Libraries and community centers will be closed on Wednesday, March 18 until further notice.

MEETINGS

All meetings have been canceled until further notice, including the CRA, Council Workshop and City Council Meetings on March 23 and March 24, 2020.

ESSENTIAL SERVICES

The City will be operating Critical Infrastructure services only:

Police Services

Fire Rescue Services

Water Sewer

Sanitation Services (Regular Schedules)

Building Permitting

Inspections

PANDEMIC PLAN SAFETY MEASURES ISSUED

For Boca Raton Businesses and the Public

All bars and nightclubs are required to close at 5:00 pm today, March 17, and remain closed for the next 30 days.

Restaurants are required to close today except for drive through, take-out and delivery services until further notice.

Avoid social gatherings of 10 or more people.

Practice social distancing – 6 feet apart from others.

Avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips and social visits.

Work from home whenever possible.

Critical Infrastructure industry employees should maintain normal work schedule.

Do not visit nursing homes, retirement or long-term facilities.

Practice good hygiene.

Stay home if you’re sick.

Wash your hands and don’t touch your face.

COMMUNICATION

The Citizen’s Information Center (CIC) will open Wednesday, March 18 from 8am – 5pm and is available for residents to talk with City staff regarding any concerns, questions or information. The CIC can be reached at 561-982-4900.

Additionally, residents can stay updated on City information and alerts on the following platforms:

CANCELED EVENTS