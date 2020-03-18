Cinemark Theatre’s in Florida to Close as a Response to the Recent Quarantine

South Florida towns are feeling more and more empty as the recent quarantine becomes more strictly enforced.

As a request of Governor DeSantis to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, many local businesses will be closing.

On Tuesday, DeSantis announced the order to shutdown local bars and clubs for the next 30 days to limit the number of individuals out and about.

Restaurants have also been asked to limit dine-in services and primarily implement take-out or delivery.

Cinemark movie theatre’s has also announced they will be closing their theatre’s in Boca, Boynton, and Davie starting Wednesday, March 18.

According to a message put out by Cinemark on their website they will be closed until they believe it is safe to once again welcome moviegoers.

As a result, Movie Rewards membership points will be extended to June 30, 2020. Cinemark will also be pausing all Movie Club memberships to ensure no one is billed in this time of quarantine.

All movie tickets purchased in advanced will be refunded within the next five to seven business days.

Cinemark also, “understands the profound impact the closure of theatre’s have on the employees” but they did not make this decision lightly and hope it protects the overall well-being of their employees.