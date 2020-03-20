Published On: Fri, Mar 20th, 2020

Children’s Theme March 20th, 2020

Parents, are you quarantined with your kids all day?

Here is today’s theme and corresponding activities!:

3/20 – Princesses/Pirates

  • Play dress up in the morning!
  • Print out outlines of princesses and pirates and color them in!
  • Make a paper crown!
  • Princesses, give yourself a cute braid just like a princess!
  • Pirates, go on a treasure hunt around the house!
  • Watch a princess/pirate movie or read a book

For the full list of activities and themes, click here

- Newsroom Intern and dual enrolled at FAU High School. Dina is both a college Freshman and High School Sophomore.

