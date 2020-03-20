Children’s Theme March 20th, 2020
Parents, are you quarantined with your kids all day?
Here is today’s theme and corresponding activities!:
3/20 – Princesses/Pirates
- Play dress up in the morning!
- Print out outlines of princesses and pirates and color them in!
- Make a paper crown!
- Princesses, give yourself a cute braid just like a princess!
- Pirates, go on a treasure hunt around the house!
- Watch a princess/pirate movie or read a book
