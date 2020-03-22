Published On: Sun, Mar 22nd, 2020

Chabad of Central Boca Raton offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Photos provided by Chabad of Central Boca Raton via Facebook and Xera Med Research via their website.

As it is necessary to test who has and who hasn’t already been infected by the coronavirus, Xera Med, a clinical research site in Boca Raton, said on Sunday they would offer drive-thru testing for the virus.

Located on North Military Trail, the parking lot of Chabad of Central Boca Raton will serve as the testing site, where only medical staff will be present to help and make sure no one comes into contact with anyone inside the Chabad building.

According to Xera Med owner Emily Rentz, patients will be able to perform the tests without having to leave their cars in order to maintain social distancing with others.

However, for one to get tested, an initial screening must occur, as well as scheduling an appointment by calling or texting 561-295-8946.

