CareerSource Palm Beach County Expands Assistance for Expected Surge in Unemployment Claims

CareerSource Palm Beach County is continuing to serve our communities at this critical time by offering in-person services for unemployment claims at its Central Career Center in West Palm Beach and its West Career Center in Belle Glade.

All other services will remain available online/email/phone. Because of its limited capacity, the organization’s Delray Career Cottage will be closed. These measures are effective until further notice.

“CareerSource Palm Beach County is open for business for those who need our help at this critical time. We are focusing in-person services on unemployment claims assistance and the needs of our employers,” said Julia Dattolo, interim president and CEO of CareerSource Palm Beach County, the nonprofit organization chartered by the state to lead workforce development in the county.

“Just as many organizations are providing services online, we are transferring all of our other services to online and/or by email and phone.”

The organization is postponing all public events, including job fairs, onsite recruitments, workshops and community events, until further notice. Updates on future event will be provided on their website.

Options for Filing Unemployment Claims: You do not need to come to any of the CareerSource offices if you wish to file a claim for unemployment assistance through the Florida Reemployment Assistance (RA) program.

Claims must be filed online, but if you need assistance or additional information you may contact Florida RA for:

General info: 800.204.2418 or www.floridajobs.org

How to file a claim: 800.681.8102 or www.floridajobs.org

To Create a PIN: 800.297.0586

Expect long delays in handling phone calls due to the expected surge in the number of applicants.

Program Services: If you are a participant in any of our employment-related programs (Veterans Services, Welfare Transition Program, SNAP, WIOA, Young Adult Services), you may call or email your assigned case manager.

Virtual Services: CareerSource Palm Beach County also is serving many of its customers’ needs remotely through its Virtual Career System (VCS), available from our home page at www.careersourcepbc.com.

The VCS is available 24/7 to serve you from your home via computer or mobile device for:

Job seekers: Guidance for your job search campaign, including creating a professional resume and posting it on the Employ Florida statewide jobs database, preparing for job interviews and conducting online job, industry and employer research.

Employers: Connect with talent, including posting/managing job openings, searching for talent and using the virtual recruiter feature, exploring wage/salary information and how to apply for employee training grants.

Students: Explore career interests and options, including identifying and building on skills to discover career and educational opportunities.

Other steps they are taking include:

Expanding use of technology, including e-learning, recruiting, job interviews with employers and assessments tools.

Using phone, scan, fax and email options to send and receive documentation to customers, employers and training providers to limit personal contact.

Additional resources for both job seekers and employers:

“We hope everyone understands our need to act from an abundance of caution to mitigate exposure to the coronavirus and help protect our customers, clients and staff,” said Ms. Dattolo.

CareerSource is continuing to monitor information updates from national, state and local sources regarding the coronavirus outbreak. Updates on services and operations will be posted on the organization’s website at www.careersourcepbc.com [careersourcepbc.com].

During the past five program years, CareerSource Palm Beach County assisted 80,500 residents find employment ranging from entry level to executive suite, with salaries from these jobs creating $1.85 billion in annual wages.

CareerSource also awarded $23 million in grants to area businesses and employees for job training and educational assistance during that time.