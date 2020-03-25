‘Call My Mom’ Offers Free Help to Combat Loneliness in Seniors and Support Social Distancing Efforts Nationwide

Boca Raton, FL – An industry leader in providing digital companionship support services to seniors designed to reduce feelings of isolation and loneliness, Call My Mom™ (CMM) announced today the company is offering one free month of service to support social distancing efforts and help seniors and their families during the U.S. coronavirus response.



The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has identified key research linking social isolation and loneliness to higher risks for a variety of physical and mental conditions, including high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, depression, and death. According to a recent federal report, 28 percent of older adults in the United States, or 13.8 million people, live alone.



CMM launched its online companionship program and lifestyle coaching services to help ease feelings of loneliness through personalized conversations between aging adults and the company’s trained CareFriends™. These real-life senior companions create meaningful dialogues in a caring and trusting environment. CMM is now providing free 30-day access to the company’s virtual companionship program and lifestyle coaching services to help ease feelings of isolation caused by social distancing.



“At Call My Mom we have a deep understanding of how regular, meaningful conversation can positively impact both mental and physical health, and the specific benefits it delivers to seniors who live alone,” said Rosie Inguanzo-Martin, Chief Executive Officer of Call My Mom. “As we all work together to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S. by staying at home, Call My Mom is offering our professional support free to help seniors practicing social distancing and to relieve the stress in adult children who can’t visit their parents during this challenging time.”



In addition to daily companionship support, CMM provides reminders to seniors to engage in physical activity, mental engagement, healthy eating habits, and other wellness care strategies through its life coaching program. CMM offers an ongoing alternative to expensive in-home care, assisted living and nursing homes to support independent living and senior health and wellness.



“We understand that it hurts that you can’t be there for your parents in person right now,” said Inguanzo-Martin. “Every day, our team members look forward to talking with seniors, providing friendship and companionship to help brighten their day. Together, we can reduce the added loneliness caused by social distancing in response to the coronavirus by offering additional companionship from someone who cares. We care and we’re listening.”

