Boca Raton Tribune Moves Newsroom to Strictly Online Until April 30

The Boca Raton Tribune fully supports the Florida Health Department and the Center for Disease Control, and thus, effective immediately has moved to a completely online operation for the safety of our staff, readers, and community.

During this time, in order to ensure the safety and the well-being of not only our drivers but the entire City of Boca Raton, The Boca Raton Tribune will not print physical copies of the newspaper effective immediately until March 31.

Readers will still be able to read the newspaper every Friday through our electronic version of the paper. We will always release it on Friday and distribute it to our entire database. If you would like to join the mailing list, please contact [email protected].

“Our top priority as a publication is to continue to deliver the news as effectively as possible but also being aware of social distancing,” said Publisher Douglas Heizer. “We are clearly dealing with an unprecedented health crisis and remain committed to keeping everyone in our staff and the community safe. We will continue to work with local, and state health officials in monitoring the situation.”

Interns and staff writers will now move to 100 percent online and will have bi-weekly meetings via video conference to ensure we continue to give the latest news to the City of Boca Raton.

The Boca Raton Tribune is committed to the health and well-being of its staff, and families. We’ll continue to actively monitor the situation and, as always, we encourage everyone to practice repeated and proper CDC hygiene procedures, including: