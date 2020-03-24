Boca Raton to Officially Close all Retail and Commercial Establishments on March 25

In the interest of the health, safety and welfare of our community, we are taking every responsible action to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The COVID-19 pandemic is an urgent issue and has not yet shown any indication of slowing.

On March 19, 2020, Miami-Dade County enacted an Emergency Order imposing restrictions on all nonessential businesses and services, and Broward County enacted similar restrictions effective on March 23, 2020. This public health emergency created by COVID-19 is not limited to one county or municipality in South Florida and therefore;

the City of Boca Raton is directing the closure of all nonessential retail and commercial establishments, effective 12:01am Wednesday, March 25, 2020, until further notice.

This order is intended to save lives and prevent the long-term devastating impacts that COVID-19 could have on our residents, businesses and visitors. Do your part. Slow the spread. Stay home.

Retail and commercial businesses that are considered essential, and can remain open, include, but are not limited to, healthcare providers and equipment suppliers, grocery stores and pharmacies, businesses that provide food, shelter, social services and other necessities for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy individuals, banks, gas stations and media. Additional businesses deemed essential can be found on the City’s website.