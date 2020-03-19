Boca Raton Child Tests Positive for Coronavirus

With many rumors surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, one was that it only affected the elderly and does not affect children. Unfortunately, a child who attends a Boca Raton school has recently tested positive for the virus.

This child who was tested positive attends Del Prado Elementary School and the Florida Department of Health notified the school district this past Wednesday of the diagnosis.

Although this child seemingly has no symptoms, the parents of the children in the child’s class have been notified.

