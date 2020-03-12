Boca Helping Hands Adjusts its Operations to Address Risks of Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Boca Raton, FL – In the interest of protecting the health of its clients, volunteers and employees and in light of the CDC recommendations on the avoidance of large public gatherings, Boca Helping Hands has announced temporary changes to its operations. All of these changes are in addition to enhanced routine cleaning of our facilities, practicing enhanced respiratory etiquette and hygiene, and making sure that any staff or volunteers with signs of illness remain at home. The following operational changes are intended to reduce the need for the congregation of people at our facilities.

Hot Meal Programs:Effective Saturday, March 14, 2020, BHH’s Hot Lunch and Thursday Night Dinner clients will pick up a packaged meal to be eaten at home instead of having a sit-down meal at the Food Center, which will be closed until further notice. The packaged meal will be same as they would have been served in the Food Center and can be picked up during the normal lunch/dinner times.

Pantry Bag Distribution:Effective Monday, March 16, 2020, BHH’s Pantry Bag distribution at its main Boca Raton facility will become a drive-thru operation. During regular pantry bag hours clients will receive their normally designated number of pantry bags in their vehicles. No entry to the building for pantry bag pick-up will be allowed. Similar changes will be implemented in West Boca, beginning on Saturday March 21st. In Boynton Beach, the operation is already drive-thru and no changes are planned for that distribution facility.

Job Training and Resource Center Operations:All Job Training classes, job mentoring sessions and in-person financial assistance interviews will be temporarily suspended until further notice. We will, however, be facilitating screenings for financial emergencies and the Children’s Assistance Program (CAP) via telephone and email communications.

We sincerely appreciate your understanding and compliance with these changes, which will be in effect until further notice. BHH is committed to maintaining the vital services we provide to our clients while being as responsive as possible to the current public health concerns.

