Best Bars Near Boca Raton to Visit This St. Patty’s Day

St. Patricks Day, one of the most popular holidays to have fun with friends and drink the night away. This year, St. Patty’s day falls on a Tuesday but that won’t stop the party.

Bars all around the Boca Raton area are going all out for the holiday. Here are some of the most popular local drinking spots to visit on St. Patty’s that cannot be missed this year.

Dubliner- This Boca Raton bar located right in Mizner Park, has been one of the most popular and longest running St. Patty’s destinations. Dubliner will be hosting their 13th annual St. Patrick’s Day block party, going all day from 11am to 2am. The block party will take up majority of Mizner Park and features DJ’s and live bands. There will be St. Patty’s themed entertainment with Irish Cloggers and Black Thorne Pipe Bands, as well as face painting. Dubliner is offering a select few that RSVP to this event; Free Guinness Draft, Free Jameson shot, and Free green beer. For more information click here. (435 Plaza Real Boca Raton FL, 33432) The Wharf: Located in Fort Lauderdale, The Wharf will be hosting a Riverfront Festival this St. Patrick’s day. This event starts at 12pm and goes until 12am. They will feature live music, delicious food vendors, and great drink deals. When you buy a shot of Jameson you’ll get a free Guinness, who doesn’t want to spend less on drinks? The event’s food vendors include; Even Keel, Hou Mei, Lunchroom, Mojo Donuts, and The Piefather. The Wharf is sure to be a great time for drinkers and foodies alike. For more information, click here. (20 West Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301) Tin Roof- This Delray Beach bar is primarily known for pulling in the local college crowds. Their holiday events never fail to amaze me, they truly put something together for everything. This St. Patty’s day, Tin Roof will be featuring live music by Scott Porter from 4-7pm, as well as fantastic food and drink specials. Following the live music, Tin Roof will be hosting Luck of the Irish Karaoke, winner takes home a $500 cash prize! If you are interested in a younger and more alive atmosphere, definitely check out Tin Roof. Click Here for more information. (8 East Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach, FL, 33444) Tim Finnegan’s- This local Delray Pub was voted favorite St. Patrick’s Day Pubs by the Palm Beach Post and one of the 50 Best Bars in the U.S. To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by Travel & Leisure Magazine. Tim Finnegan’s draws quite the crowd on St.Patty’s day for their “Irish traditions”. The Pub is serving a full Irish breakfast from 9 to 11am. Well known artist in Ireland, Andreas Durkin, will be performing at 1pm. Durkin is mostly known for his unique mix of music from Irish to country and western and popular. Following Andreas Durkin will be Irish Step Dancing at 4pm and entertainment continuing into the late hours of the night. For a traditional celebration, this is the place to go! Click here for more information. (2885 South Federal Highway, Delray Beach, FL 33483) O’Shea’s- This Irish pub in West Palm Beach will be hosting a block party with various forms of entertainment and drink deals. The free block party will be going on from 9am to 4am. Entertainment includes Irish dancers, a live Irish band, and bagpipers. They will also have food vendors with a traditional Irish food menu and a beer truck/tent on Clematis street. They will also have a kids zone, creating a more family-friendly atmosphere. For more information on O’Shea’s block party, click here. (531 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33401)

