Besides Masks and Quarantines, Celebrity Hair Stylist Donna Marie Sees a Role for Beauty to Play in Beating the Beast

“Should we put PR on hold until after the Coronavirus Crisis?” We’re receiving questions like this from major clients of our PR firm, TransMedia Group.

Here’s my answer to one of our clients, Hollywood celebrity hair stylist Donna Marie Fischetto, whose clients include Diane Keaton, Julia Roberts, Elizabeth Banks, Tina Fey, Hugh Jackman, Cynthia Nixon, Amanda Seyfried, Ewan McGregor, Emma Roberts and even Alec Baldwin, garnering an Emmy nomination for her work on Sex and the City. She recently moved to Florida and wants that known.

Don’t lay low, I told her. There’s opportunity for some creative light to shine in this dark tunnel. Everyone is hiding under their blanket, but smart ones are seeing opportunity to shine. Trust me. I know what I’m talking about. YOU’RE BEAUTY AND VIRUS IS THE BEAST.

Everyone’s fighting the beast coronavirus with tests, drugs, masks and quarantine, but you’ll be the first use beauty to keep up everyone spirits. So important!

The media are restless and are going to need other subjects besides coronavirus, which is going to get tiresome.

Life is going to go on despite all the panic, in fact, people today are paying even more attention to TV, services like Netflix and media in general as many are staying home from their jobs, quarantining themselves, hibernating like bears bored out of their minds looking for distraction.

Also, while we’re at maximum population in Florida, there is a shortage of people making news which can be to your advantage. Take for example advice and tips you might give to women about their hair while they’re sheltering in place.

Is that a hairbrained idea? I don’t think so. We registered the domain www.TeleDonnaMarie.com. For most women, looking into that mirror can be comforting, even exhilarating if what they see sparkles. And Donna Marie has given so many celebrities that sparkle.

So I tell Donna Marie, let’s keep being creative, focusing on your illustrious career and celebrity background and use your hair dressing skills to conquer fear and restore confidence in ourselves, starting with our feeling beautiful, leading to the belief that we’re all going to stay healthy and get through this temporary nightmare.

And when we get you interviews on local TV news at network affiliated stations, you’re not going to walk into a crowded newsroom. You’ll be talking to one interviewer and except for a TV cameraperson or two, you’ll be performing in an almost empty studio. So you’ll be safe and glad you stayed with the program. Now wash your hands.

Now Alive and Well in Florida

Donna Marie is transitioning from her New York City film industry base to South Florida, where she has engaged TransMedia to showcase her many talents and high-end services that made her famous in the Hollywood celebrity circuit, such as blow outs, temporary hair extensions, coloring & natural highlights as style accents, haircuts, intensive treatments and updo hairstyles for gala events, photoshoots, TV appearances and wedding parties.

Donna Marie can cut, color and style all types of hair to suit any occasion. She works with her clients to develop a style that suits their face shape and enhances the texture of their hair that showcase her expertise in styling the longest, healthiest sultry hairstyle as well as women’s short hairstyles that are a cut above the rest.

No virus is going to stop her! And no BEAST is going to beat BEAUTY!