Are the Stars Out Tonight?

Boca Raton, FL – Light pollution makes stargazing challenging – so challenging, especially in urbanized areas, that there’s an uptick in “astrotourism.” While you save up your pennies to visit one of the national parks that have become favored dark-sky sites, check out activities closer to home. An Evening With the Stars takes place every quarter at Fern Forest Nature Center (201 Lyons Rd. South, Coconut Creek 33063; 954-357-5198). This month’s free installment is from 7:30 to 9PM on Friday, March 27th.

The longtime series is presented in conjunction with the South Florida Amateur Astronomers Association (SFAAA). The group’s experienced members will be on hand with a variety of telescopes to help visitors get the best views of the night sky. They’ll point out what’s going on in the South Florida sky for the upcoming quarter, and provide tips on basic astronomy techniques and other general astronomy information.

SFAAA also oversees viewing at the Fox Observatory at Markham Park & Target Range (16001 W State Rd. 84, Sunrise 33326; 954-357-8868). The observatory was recently closed for renovations but has reopened, and the SFAAA continues to offer stargazing every Saturday night, dusk to midnight. It’s free, although the park’s regular weekend gate fee ($1.50/person, ages 5 and under free) applies. And as always, it’s best to confirm with the park that conditions are conducive for stargazing before heading out.

For more information, call Fern Forest at 954-357-5198 or Markham at 954-357-8868, or visit the SFAAA’s Website.

About the Parks and Recreation Division

