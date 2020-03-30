America’s Top Dog Model ® Announces their 2020

National Contest “Fairy Tails”

.Boca Raton, FL — Calling all storytellers and their Top Dogs! The canine-savvy creators of the nation’s favorite, 15th annual dog-modeling competition, announces America’s Top Dog Model’s 2020 Contest theme “Fairy Tails.” If you can imagine your dog as a star in America’s Top Dog Model Book of Fairy Tails, this contest is for you!



Contestants are invited to explore the world of “once upon a time.” Fairy tails should consist of a story that portrays your dog in an original fairy tail or “retelling” of a classic fairy tale. In addition, entrants must submit an original, “professional” quality photo of your dog that “portrays” the character that you created in your fairy tail.



Contest runs through April 30, after which time, one cover dog and eleven finalists will have their winning photos and stories published in America’s Top Dog Model’s Book of Fairy Tails, and win an array of paw-some prizes!



The Grand Prize Winner will receive the following:

Finalists Prizes:

Eleven Finalists will have their winning photo and story published in America’s Top Dog Model ® book of Fairy Tails and winning contest photo featured on the website. They will also receive a six month subscription to PetPIX Academy online photography classes, and an autographed copy of How to Become a Top Dog Model.

For information email [email protected] America’s Top Dog Model ® lifestyle brand includes an annual calendar contest, books, a YouTube reality series, charity events, e-commerce and model management—proof that fun ideas can inspire millions, humans and canines alike.

