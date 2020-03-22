Published On: Sun, Mar 22nd, 2020

All Boat Ramps and Marinas in Palm Beach County are Closed to Recreational Boating Activities.

Commercial Fishing, Commercial Marine Operations, and Support Services Are Permitted to Operate.

Macintosh HD:Users:bobweinroth:Desktop:Unknown-5.jpeg

Effective immediately, all boat ramps and marinas will be closed to all recreational boating activities to include boat launching, in/out storage activities, and boat rentals in Palm Beach County until further notice.

Licensed commercial fishermen who provide food for restaurants and markets, commercial marine operations, and support services are permitted to operate.

This order is necessary in response to people gathering in large groups on the sandbars, Intracoastal lands and waterways without observing social distancing to prevent community spread of COVID-19. 

Marina supplies, fueling and service activities necessary to support commercial fishing and commercial marine operations may continue to operate.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies will be enforcing the closures and monitoring waterways.

Closures are being ordered in Palm Beach County and counties to the south to prevent large group gatherings and to protect the health of residents during this emergency. 

Current guidelines call for gatherings to be limited to groups of 10 or fewer with social distancing of six feet apart. 

Macintosh HD:Users:bobweinroth:Desktop:images-1.png

These actions are necessary to slow the community spread of COVID-19.

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. As a newly elected County Commissioner, Weinroth has been appointed Vice-Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It