7-Eleven Celebrates Grand Opening of New Boca Raton Store

Sip, Snack and Save

Boca Raton, FL – 7-Eleven, Inc. invites local residents to sip, snack, and see what the new 7-Eleven® store at 103 W Palmetto Park Rd has to offer. A grand-opening celebration is planned for Friday, March 20, the day the store officially opens to the public. The fun and festivities will begin at 10 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting, followed by fresh food sampling, free medium coffee, Slurpees®, and Big Gulp® drinks, and $1 Big Bite® hot dogs. Radio station Wild 95.5 will be on site from 3 – 5 p.m.

Neighborhood 7-Eleven stores are typically franchised by local entrepreneurs, who are members of the community in which they operate their stores. The March 20 open house gives Teeto Shirajee an opportunity to meet and greet his new neighbors and customers.

Visitors will be invited to sign up for 7Rewards®, the 7-Eleven loyalty platform where customers can earn and redeem points on various in-store products upon checkout. For every six 7-Eleven beverages purchased – hot or cold, from small to large – served in a 7-Eleven cup, 7Rewards members earn a seventh free cup. To participate, customers must download and register in the 7-Eleven mobile app, available in the iTunes App Store or Google Play.

The store is home to 7-Eleven’s new beverage experience which allows customers to customize their daily morning coffee, or mid-afternoon fix, just the way they want it at a fraction of coffee house prices. No matter what’s in the cup, it’s priced by size, so customers can select 7-Eleven drip coffee, or they can choose from espresso-based options including lattes, cappuccinos, americanos (with extra shots of espresso) as well as iced options including iced coffee, cold brew and nitro cold brew topped off with a variety of milk, creamers, sweeteners and toppings.

When franchising with 7‑Eleven, business men and women become part of a brand that’s recognized around the world and consistently ranked as a top franchisor. With a business model built for success, entrepreneurs will not only be a part of a global brand but be equipped to run a successful business. To learn more, visit http://franchise.7-eleven.com/franchise/home.

+ WHAT: A weekday event with free food, fun, and festivities to celebrate the grand opening of the newest 7-Eleven store in Boca Raton

+ WHERE: 103 W Palmetto Park Rd., Boca Raton, FL 33432

+ WHEN: Friday, March 20, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

+ WHO: 7-Eleven Franchisee Teeto Shirajee

SPECIAL ACTIVITIES:

· Free coffee, Slurpees®, and Big Gulp® drinks

· $1 Big Bite® hot dogs

· Radio station Wild 95.5 from 3 – 5 p.m.

· Face-painting and balloon animals

· Games and activities