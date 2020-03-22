22nd Annual Honor Your Doctor Luncheon Rescheduled

As the health and wellness of their members, our physicians and the entire community-at-large is always paramount, The Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton Board of Directors and the Event Co-Chairs Alan Kaye and Janice Williams have made the decision to continue to Honor Your Doctors and our own physicians by relieving them of the stress of attending our annual luncheon on March 18th. We’ve made this decision in light of the stress and demand that is gripping the entire medical community from coast to coast. Literally every medical professional is on call right now. To that end, we have decided to postpone the Honor Your Doctor Luncheon until FALL, OCTOBER 7, 2020. Same place. Same time. Reminders will be sent to everyone in September. If you bought a ticket and/or honored a doctor, all will be honored with the new date. Thank you for your understanding.

What you can do to help protect yourself and others:

· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

· If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

· Stay home if you are sick.

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

· Cover your cough or sneeze with a paper towel or tissue and immediately throw it in the trash.

· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects + surfaces using a disinfecting wipe.

Additional helpful information can be found on the following websites:

· Centers for Disease Control: https://www.cdc.gov

· Florida Department of Health: http://www.floridahealth.gov.

We certainly apologize for any convenience that this has caused, and we look forward to seeing you in the fall.