20 Seniors in Boca Raton to Celebrate Their B’nai Mitzvahs 70 Years Later (at Age 83)

Eight Three Club at B’nai Torah Congregation

Boca Raton, FL – Seniors in Boca Raton are preparing for their B’nai Mitzvahs 70 years later! About 80 seniors are part of the new Eight-Three Club at B’nai Torah Congregation, which is studying torah together in preparation for their Bar or Bat Mitzvahs. Twenty of them will be called to the bimah in late March 2023. Some will read from the Torah and others will carry the Torah, open the ark or read the prayer for peace.

We invite you to meet the participating seniors as they prepare for their big day. While their official B’nai Mitzvahs will take place on March 25, we invite you to final preparations on March 8, 2023. (The 25th is Shabbat and no cameras are allowed in synagogue.)

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 1:00pm

Where: B’nai Torah Congregation, 6261 SW 18th St, Boca Raton, FL 33433

Who: Twenty 83-year-olds at B’nai Torah Congregation along with Rabbis / Clergy Team; Penina Bredoff, South Palm Beach Melton Director & Cooperman Adult Education Coordinator at B’nai Torah

Why Now?

· Lots of women turning 83 never celebrated becoming a bat mitzvah because most women weren’t given the opportunity 70 years ago.

· There are many men and women who also have reasons for not getting to celebrate becoming a bar mitzvah “properly” because of circumstances in the family.

· Regardless of the reason, even if they had the perfect celebration at 12/13 or had an adult Bat Mitzvah at 53, the tradition tells us that it’s time to celebrate again at 83 so we do!

· Many people don’t even know that they can even do this so creating this club, educates people and makes it a communal opportunity and celebration.

The club will also do a Mitzvah project for the community with synagogue TLC Director, Summer Faerman, as B’nai Torah Congregation encourages all of the new Bar and Bat Mitzvah students do..