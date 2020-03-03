Wildlife that Can Be Seen While on a Safari in Namibia

Photo by Bobby Gonzalez

Rotary Club of Lake Worth Beach

Michelle McLean Told Us About the Wildlife that Can Be Seen While on a Safari in Her Home Country Namibia

Boca Raton, FL – Our speaker, Michelle McLean has had a 25 year career as a television host, entrepreneur and philanthropist. She started modeling internationally at age 13, and went on to become Miss Universe, at the 19. In her year in that role she founded the Michelle McLean Children Trust in Namibia, which has initiated hundreds of projects over the years, including the Michelle McLean Primary School, which provides education for over 900 children annually, a Children’s ward, at the Central Hospital in Namibia and the Michelle McLean School of Excellence, which provids scholarships, to students in the field of entrepreneurial and financial skills. To date, the Michelle McLean Children Trust has raised over $40 million.

In 1998 Michelle was recognized by the Miss Universe Organization and presented with The Life Time Achievement Award for her philanthropic work.

She was also a UNICEF Ambassador for many years.

Her businesses over the years have included property and jewelry companies, a media training and marketing company, as well as a global speaking business.

Michelle was a member of a Rotary Vocational Study team from our district to Namibia led by then Gov. David Freudenberg, and included our club member Tina Philips, and Mike Owens husband of PDG Betsy Owens.

Besides visiting many areas of Namibia, they visited the school and medical facility which are supported by Michelle’s foundation, which led to our club and our district to providing financial support the foundation.

She is very grateful to Rotary which is helping her country in many ways, which is so important in a country where unemployment is 50%. .

Michelle has founded a safari company “Africa’s Finest Safari” which provides employment to many and the earnings from this enterprise are returned to the community.

This year she has been invited to speak at the RI International Convention in Hawaii.