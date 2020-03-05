What Are Some Unique Casino Games Played Today?

Whether you are a passionate casino player who plays often or one of those people who bet now and then, standard games may become boring. At a certain point, roulette or blackjack can become monotonous.



You are not necessarily going to forget about these games. It means that sometimes you need something extra to mix things up.



Here are some unique online casino games, such as those at gclub to try.



Casino War

Based on the children’s card game, War has now evolved into an online casino game and is available on several apps, including the Spin Palace.



The biggest perk of playing Casino War is the simplicity and the fact you can access other casino games. The game itself doesn’t require thinking or strategy. It is a simple game that you can play for hours without getting bored.



Sic Bo

Sic Bo is a very popular game in Asia. It is also in Las Vegas casinos and online. It is a dice game in which players can bet on different combinations, including odd or even numbers, specific tools, and much more.



If you want to have fun while betting on different things, this is the perfect game to try.



Pai Gow

Some people say Pai Gow is a variation of poker. You play the game with seven cards, and the goal is to make two poker hands and beat the dealer. One hand should have two cards and the other five.



Pai Gow is popular in Asia, but it is played all over the world. Thanks to online casino apps, you can now play it on your tablet or smartphone on the go.



Cop the Lot

Cop the Lot is a relatively new game. It is based on the classic police and thieves theme. The most exciting feature of this app is the Millionaire Rows bonus. Just roll the dice and try to collect as many winnings as possible while running away from the cop.



It is an unusual online casino game with an interesting design.



Money Train

Money Train is another new online slot game designed by Relax Gaming. With a unique theme, the reels are inserted inside a train cart.



If you are a fan of Wild West movies, this game is perfect for you. You can feel the view coming from the background, adapting to the scene. Players also love it because of the Money Cart bonus.



Rise of Dead

Book of Dead is one of the most popular slot games in the history of casinos. Fans will be happy to hear that Rise of Dead, the long-awaited version, is here.



Designed by Play’n Go, this online slot game takes you on a mystic adventure in Egypt. The goal is to collect the Scarab beetle.



It is never a bad thing to find something different and mix up your casino games from time to time. The unique online casino games allow you to refresh your gambling activities into what they should be–fun. Just a small taste of such games can bring a smile to your face.

