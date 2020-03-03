United States Holocaust Memorial Museum Presents Program on Plight of Sephardic Jews During the Holocaust at FAU in Boca Raton

Boca Raton, FL — The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum is bringing a unique program to Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Florida Atlantic University (FAU) in Boca Raton on April 1, 2020 at 7PM about the Museum’s Sephardic Communities Initiative entitled, “Sephardic Communities: Preserving Holocaust History through Artifacts, Archives and Research.” This program is co-presented with the FAU Center for Holocaust and Human Rights Education and the Sephardi Federation of Palm Beach County.

The Museum’s Sephardic Communities Initiative collects and preserves original artifacts from Sephardic Jews (Judeo-Spanish) and their descendants. Sephardim, or Sephardic Jews, are descendants from the Iberian Jews expelled from Spain and Portugal in the late 15th century. For many centuries they flourished in communities throughout the Mediterranean.

“While many people are more familiar with the fate of Europe’s Eastern European Jews of Ashkenazi descent during the Holocaust, the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum has an important initiative that focuses specifically on the plight of Sephardic Jews during the Holocaust,” said Robert Tanen, director of the Museum’s Southeast region. “We are co-presenting with FAU and the Sephardi Federation of Palm Beach County to share the stories of Sephardic Jewry from the time of the Holocaust.”

The Holocaust devastated European Jewry and virtually destroyed its centuries-old culture, and also wiped out the great European population centers of Sephardic Jewry and led to the almost complete demise of its unique language and traditions. Sephardic Jewish communities from France and the Netherlands in the northwest to Yugoslavia and Greece in the southeast almost disappeared.

During the program at FAU, the following Museum experts will share compelling stories revealed by documents, photographs, and other original materials collected: Diane Afoumado,Chief, Research and Reference, National Institute for Holocaust Documentation, United States Holocaust Memorial Museum; Aimee Rubensteen,Acquisitions Curator, National Institute for Holocaust Documentation, United States Holocaust Memorial Museum; and Jaime Monllor, International Outreach Officer, National Institute for Holocaust Documentation, United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

This program is free and open to the public with advance registration required by contacting the Museum’s Southeast Regional Office at southeast@ushmm.org or 561.995.6773. To register online click here.

Address for Program on April 1:

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute

Building 31D, Florida Atlantic University

777 Glades Road, Boca Raton, FL 33431

A similar program is taking place at Temple MosesSephardic Congregation of Floridain Miami Beach on March 30 at 7PM entitled, “Romaniote and Sephardic Communities: Preserving Holocaust History through Artifacts, Archives, and Research.”





SPECIAL OPPORTUNITY

As an additional special opportunity on April 2, interested community members may pre-register to receive free, in-person family research offered by the Museum’s professional staff through the International Tracing Service Digital Collection, which includes millions of pages of deportation lists, displaced persons’ registration cards, and other documentation of the Holocaust.

Meetings are 45 minutes and are by appointment only. Interested individuals may contact the Museum’s Southeast Regional Office at 561.995.6773 or southeast@ushmm.org to schedule an appointment.

