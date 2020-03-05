Tips to Help You Manage Your Time





If you are a determined entrepreneur, you have probably wished for more than 24 hours in a day. Although we cannot increase the available time every day, it is possible to increase your productivity at work. This way, you will get more work done. So, how can you manage your time to ensure that you get the most work done every day?







· Set Goals



In order to make the most of your time, you have to set goals. You need to know what you want to accomplish in a year, month, and day. When setting goals, you must ensure that they are specific, measurable, attainable, realistic, and time-bound. You should start by making long term goals, and then you can break them down to monthly and daily goals. At the start of each day, you need to make a schedule of the most important tasks of the day.



· Use Time Management Apps



There are many time management apps today, and many of them are free. You may only need to pay for certain upgrades and features. Apps like Toggl can help you track the amount of time spent on certain tasks, and you can classify the tasks based on the teams or types of projects. Most time management apps are developed to be used on Android and iOS devices, and others can also be used on desktop devices. Other excellent time management apps include Workflow, Shift, Rescue Time, and Timely. You can get more info on these apps here.



· Identify Your Biggest Time Wasters



You should start by creating logs of all your activities through the day. With these logs, you will be able to identify activities that take up a lot of your time. To get the most accurate data, you need to categorize all the activities of the day. For example, you can find out how much time you are spending on phone calls, breaks, and errands. Once you tally up the time spent on various tasks, it will be easier to find out where you are losing a lot of time. From there, you can find out how you can cut down the wastage of time or even eliminate the tasks entirely.



· Delegate Tasks



To make sure you focus on the most important and urgent tasks, you need to delegate some of the routine tasks. You should consider employing a secretary who would help you determine which tasks can be delegated to other people. Make sure you only delegate tasks to people who are competent enough to handle them. If necessary, you should run a training program before delegating certain projects to your employees.



Conclusion



Time management is essential for all business people. To manage your time properly, you can apply the tips above. Although some solutions will require financial investments, the potential benefits will outweigh the costs. If you have a team to manage, you can also apply the tips to them to ensure that then work productively every day.

