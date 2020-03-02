South Palm Beach County Social Scene

By: Pamela J Weinroth

WHERE WERE YOU THIS PAST WEEK?

We joined the Jewish Education Center of South Florida at their 15th Annual Gala celebrating Excellence in Jewish Outreach.

At the Jewish Education Center of South Florida brings Jewish heritage to life with exciting programs for everyone from baby to bubby. Under the loving guidance of its founder and Director, Rabbi Feder, the JEC offers learning, travel, interactive and educational opportunities to Jews from all walks of life.

Robert Weinroth and Shimon Feder

Congratulations (יישרכח) to each of the evening’s honorees and a special thank you to Billi Marcus for her continuing generosity to our community. Rabbi Feder announced her gift to support the Camp Nageela program.

Can a parking garage be sexy? Just ask Dick Schmidt.

Robert Weinroth,Dick Schmidt, Income Mendez, Barb Schmidt, Scott Singer, Mark Laeking, Andrea O’Rourke, Christine Lynn, Monica Mayotte and Andy Thomson

The Schmidt Family Foundation donated $10 million to solve Boca Raton Regional Hospital’s longstanding parking problem.

“Why a parking garage? It’s so unsexy. But I think this is a sexy parking garage,” Schmidt said light-heartedly at groundbreaking and again at the ribbon cutting, today.

Patients and visitors want convenience and easy access, he said turning serious. “That’s their first and last impression.”

Even his wife Barb wasn’t onboard at first, until she saw how much that meant to her own family, she said.

The 972-space Schmidt Family Parking includes a special reserved space for Barb and Dick.

The garage is the first project in the hospital’s plans to include a new, seven-story patient tower and other major expansions.

The “Rhinestone” Cowboy Ball took place at the Boca Raton Resort & Club on Saturday evening. It was a jazzed-up affair, so everyone added some “Bling & Sparkle” to their elegant Cowboy attire with a splash of glitz, glitter and glamour.

Guests enjoyed culinary delights at dinner, open bar, a bourbon tasting in the Gaming Saloon with a bit of Black Jack, Craps and a play of Roulette. And then, you couldn’t have a Cowboy Ball without a fiddle player, Randi Fishenfeld, “Tornado on the Violin” and a little line dancing with assistance from the entertainment, The Finesse Party Band, guests were dancing the night away!

The George Snow Scholarship Fund’s mission is to help hard working students in South Florida to graduate from college by providing financial aid and wrap-around support services. Their goal is to ensure that no student is deprived of an education because of a shortage of funds or a lack of support.

EEEEEEE

Each year The George Snow Scholarship commits more than $1,250,000 in scholarships and scholar support services to some of our community’s most worthy and deserving young people.

START PLANNING:

Festival of the Arts BOCA: The Empire Strikes Back

March 6 @ 6:30 pm

The Empire Strikes Back is the most critically acclaimed film in the Star Wars franchise. It is also widely regarded as one of the most important films ever: it ranked number 3 on Empire‘s 2008 list of the 500 greatest movies of all time.

The action picks up three years after the first firm, A New Hope, as Darth Vader and the Emperor pursues Luke Skywalker’s friends – Han Solo, Princess Leia Organa, and others – across the galaxy. Luke, meanwhile, is studying the Force under Jedi Master Yoda. When Vader captures Luke’s friends, Luke must decide whether to complete his training and become a Jedi Knight, or to confront Vader and save them.

A film that literally defines the words heroic and epic, The Empire Strikes Back could not be more enjoyable than when viewed outdoors, on a warm spring evening, with The Symphonia (conducted by Constantine Kitsopoulos) playing out the score live before a massive 130-LCD screen.

It promised to be a magical evening filled with light sabers, Jedi, Jabba the Hut, and, of course, Yoda.

Community Spirit Race 5K & 1 Mile

March 7 @ 6:00 am – 11:00 am

5K Run/Walk Certified Course & Accuchip timed & 1-mile Run/Walk

Awards: Top 3 overall, top masters M/F, 5-year age groups 3 deep 10 & under, 11-14, 15-19…to 70+.

*Registration includes T-Shirt, Bib & Finisher Medal

Kids Fun Run & Kids Zone

Healthy Breakfast Provided

Nonprofit & Vendor Expo

Activities, Music & Fun

Ample Free Parking

https://runsignup.com/Race/Info/FL/BocaRaton/CommunitySpiritRace5K

Sea Turtle Day Festival 2020

March 7 @ 9:00 am – 4:00 pm

Join us for a very special Sea Turtle Day Festival celebrating the 35th anniversary of Gumbo Limbo Nature Center! Eat delicious food from our fabulous food trucks, attend nature talks and hands on activities, get your face painted, enjoy live music, meet our environmentally focused exhibitors, watch a special play put on by the Sol Children Theater Troupe, meet Luna (our sea turtle mascot ambassador), paint using recycled materials with local artist Kelsey Schmitt, play games and so much more!

All ages. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Entry and activities are free, food and drink available for purchase.

There is not an ATM machine onsite.

The Festival will take place rain or shine.

Proper attire is required; no bathing suits or bare feet.

No smoking, including e-cigarettes and vaping.

No pets

Restrooms are located near the festival entrance, in the Nature Center, and outside the Classroom.

Lost and Found is located at the Information Tent.

There is no parking at Gumbo Limbo Nature Center the day of the event. Drop-offs/pick-ups are not permitted in front of Gumbo Limbo during the festival (see Parking for more information)

Boca Bacchanal Grand Tasting

March 7 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm

$125

The Grand Tasting is Boca Raton’s premier community wine and food event, which will be held this year at the exclusive Boca Raton Resort & Club. World-renowned vintners will offer tasting selections of their prized wines and Champagne. Local chefs and restaurants will offer a selection of delectable bites of their signature dishes. Guests will also have the opportunity to bid on over 100 live and silent auction items, such as gift certificates for fabulous wine, travel, and lifestyle packages, along with jewelry, scarves, perfume, clothing, electronics, and artwork.

Date: Saturday, March 7, 2020 The Boca Raton Resort & Club

Time: 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Ticket Price: $125

Glam Philanthropic Affair

March 7 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm

$150

Bring your Glam Party Attitude to this Philanthropic Affair!

Food, Drinks, Fashion, Fun, and Exotic Cars!

There will be Lots of Food from the local Rappaport Restaurants, Exotic Car show from Excell Auto, Saks 5th Avenue Fashion Show, Live Music fom Mason Pace, DJ Audio Sal, and Dancing.

100% of Ticket sales and any funds raised will go directly toward scholarships provided by the Eda and Cliff Viner Community Scholars Foundation to local deserving students in Boca and Delray

Unicorn Children’s Foundation 25th Anniversary Royal Ball

March 7 @ 6:30 pm – 11:30 pm

Kodi Lee, Winner of America’s Got Talent Coming to Palm Beach

On March 7, 2020, The Unicorn Children’s Foundation will host its 25th Anniversary Royal Ball at the Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa in Manalapan, Florida. Proceeds of the evening will go towards funding our Unicorn Connection Center which will house Unicorn Children’s Foundation’s offices, culinary and vocational training facilities, and of course our Special Percs Café.

Kodi Lee, the winner of Season 14 of America’s Got Talent, will be performing live at the event. This 22-year-old pianist and singer is blind and has autism. He is a musical prodigious savant, who is one of only approximately 25 in the world today who possess his extraordinary abilities. Kodi has an audio photographic memory, in which he can recall music he hears after just one listen. New judge Gabrielle Union pressed her first-ever Golden Buzzer after his flawless audition to send him straight to the live shows, in which he received a standing ovation. Nothing has stopped Kodi from living his dreams, including being born with optic nerve hypoplasia, surviving a life-saving surgery at 5 days old, and being diagnosed with autism at an early age. He has inspired the world with his courage, determination, and positive attitude, proving nothing is impossible if you put your mind to it.

https://donate.unicornchildrensfoundation.org/campaigns/11724-25th-anniversary-royal-ball

For information on these or other events, visit:

www.BocaCal.com