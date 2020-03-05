Sea Turtle Day Festival on Saturday – Know Before You Go

Join your neighbors at Gumbo Limbo Nature Center for its annual Sea Turtle Day Festival on Saturday March 7th from 9AM – 4PM.



This fun-filled family day of environmental education will be packed with exciting things to see and do.



Here are some tips to #KnowBeforeYouGo!



*Gumbo Limbo nature trails will be closed outside of Nature Center operating hours tomorrow (Friday) from 4PM until noon on Sunday (March 8th).



WHAT TO EXPECT:

Free event featuring Discovery Sessions in the classroom with nature talks and hands-on activities, face painting, aquarium feedings, children’s theater, kids activities, vendors, exhibits and more!

Date – Saturday, March 7 | 9AM – 4PM

Location – Gumbo Limbo Nature Center (1801 N Ocean Blvd)

Tickets – Entry and activities are free. Food and drink are available for purchase.

Schedule of events – A variety of activities and programs are planned throughout the day. View the full schedule.



HOUSEKEEPING ITEMS:

Come one come all – All ages are welcome. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Proper attire is required; no bathing suits or bare feet.

No smoking, including e-cigarettes or vaping.

Weather – The festival will continue through rain or shine.

Pets – Even though we love our furry friends, please remember to leave your pets at home.

Restrooms – Restrooms are located near the festival entrance, in the Nature Center and outside the classroom.

Lost and Found – Lost and found items can be located at the information tent.

Go Green, Bring Your Canteen – Please bring your own refillable water bottle – you can visit one of the hydration stations to refill your water bottle for FREE! Hydration stations will be located in the following areas:The City of Boca Raton’s Mobile Aqua Refreshment Station is in front of the Nature Center, south of the Gift Shop tent.Water coolers are located along the Ashley Trail on the way to the Chiki and in the dining area.Water fountains with bottle fillers are in the Nature Center, outside the Classroom, and on the lower level near the Luna Meet and Greet station.

Food Truck Invasion – Food trucks will be located in the south exhibitor loop along with tables and seating. No food is permitted in the Sea Turtle Rehab Facility or around the Aquariums. View the full list of food trucks.

Exhibitors – Visit the exhibitors throughout the festival, including the Exhibitor Loop (north and south parking lots), butterfly garden, amphitheater, classroom and aquariums. See the full list of exhibitors.



HOW TO GET THERE and WHERE TO PARK:

Onsite Parking – There will be no onsite parking for the day of the event. Drop offs/pickups are not permitted in front of Gumbo Limbo during the festival.

Parking – Parking is at Spanish River Park (3001 N State Road A1A). Parking fees apply:

Class 1 (cars, motor scooters, motorbikes, motorcycles, 10 passenger or less vans): $20

Class 2 (other motor vehicles): $65

Beach Permits – Are you a City of Boca Raton resident? Get your beach permit at one of the community centers, and you won’t pay extra to park! Be sure to bring your proof of residency and vehicle ownership. Beach permits for residents are $62.

No time to get a permit? Save your parking entrance receipt for credit toward your permit.

Free Shuttle Service – You can find a shuttle stop in each parking loop. Look for the flags that mark the stops. Take a picture of your shuttle stop sign – each has a unique name (e.g. Green Turtle) to help you remember your stop. Shuttles should be running approximately every 15 minutes. All shuttles will be accessible trolleys.Shuttle service will start in Spanish River Park at 8:45 am. The last shuttles from the park to Gumbo Limbo will be at 3:00 pm.The last shuttles leaving Gumbo Limbo will be at 4:30 pm.

Sharing is caring – Are you attending the event with friends? Carpool to save on parking fees and reduce your carbon footprint or take a ride share service to Red Reef Park West (1400 North Ocean Boulevard) and walk the boardwalk or the sidewalk along A1A to the event.



GET SOCIAL:

Safety Reminder from Police & Fire Services:It takes four seconds or less for someone to break into your vehicle – After you park your car and head to the festival, be sure to lock your car and take all personal items with you. Never leave your keys in your vehicle.

Plan ahead – Talk to your family members about a potential meet up spot around the event area in case you get separated.

Hello Neighbor – Are you on Nextdoor? Download the free app and automatically get up-to-date notifications from Boca Raton Police Services and the City of Boca Raton regarding road closures, train crossing reminders, bridge closures and emergency notifications.

Stay in the know – You can also receive email alerts from your local agencies by signing up for Nixle notifications. Sign up online.