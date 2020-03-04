MacMullen inducted into the FCSAA Hall of Fame

Palm Beach State College Professor of Music Michael MacMullen is now a member of the Florida College System Activities Association (FCSAA) Hall of Fame.

MacMullen was inducted for his outstanding achievements and excellence in music and for his contributions to FCSAA during the 2020 FCSAA Winter Music Symposium at Florida Southern College.

“Receiving the award this year had special meaning to me because I had come full circle,” MacMullen said. “It was 26 years ago when I first attended a symposium as an observer, and it was at Florida Southern. I finished my term as music division rep in May of 2019, so this year I got to have fun at the symposium, doing what I love best – making music.”

Michael MacMullen receives his Hall of Fame plaque from Kelly Warren, executive director of the FCSAA during the FCSAA 2020 Winter Symposium. (Photo by Tom Hagerty, Polk State.)

MacMullen received the Hall of Fame award for the music division alongside his friend and colleague Alan Gerber, a music professor and chair of the Music Theatre Division of Arts and Entertainment at Valencia College.

“Receiving the award alongside Alan was the icing on the cake to top off my many years of supporting this event for our students,” MacMullen said.

At PBSC, MacMullen has been the Music Department chair since 2005 and the Music Cluster Chair since 2001. He has directed several musical theatre shows and has been an accompanist, choral director and professional singer in the greater Palm Beach area and beyond.

After attending as an observer in 1996, MacMullen took a group of PBSC students to the symposium the next year and has participated ever since. Through his long and distinguished service at the symposium, he has served an integral role in the coordination and success of the event. In 1998, he became coordinator of the Student Artist Competition and served in the position for six years. He began his tenure as Music Division state advisor on the FCSAA Executive Committee in 2010 and held this position for nine years, helping to shape the division into the success it is today.

MacMullen studied music (voice/piano/conducting) at California State University, Fullerton, received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Theatre Performance at California State University, Long Beach, and his two master’s degrees in Choral Conducting and Performance/Music Theatre Direction at Arizona State University. He is a long standing member of the National Association of Teachers of Singing (NATS) and the American Choral Directors Association. He also served several years as vice president of student auditions for his local NATS chapter.

MacMullen received the Hall of Fame award during the FCSAA 2020 Winter Music Symposium, which was held Jan. 30 – Feb. 1. MacMullen was one of 10 inducted to the Hall of Fame. To see a full list of inductees, visit www.thefcsaa.com/about_us/hall_of_fame.

The FCSAA is the statewide association that regulates, coordinates and promotes intercollegiate activities in Athletics, Brain Bowl, Forensics, Model United Nations, Music, Student Government, Student Publications, and Theatre for the Florida College System.