Look and Act Positive
By: Robert S Curry Above all, one of a manager’s very important responsibilities is to always look and act positive. When I was very young in my first senior management position, I was under great stress at work. I was 27 years old and the Controller of a $300 million-dollar public company. I loved my job and was very proud of myself to land and maintain such a big position at that young age. Back then, when I sat in management meetings, most of the other executives were twice my age and older. At that time in my life, I was married with two young children. I felt huge stress to keep my job and support my family. It was clear to me that my Controller responsibilities were truly over my head at that time in my career. As a result, I worked long hours to make up for my young age and inexperience.Now, turn the clock ahead 38 years. I have a wonderful client (great owners, wonderful company, and many dedicated employees) in Utah. One of the owners of the company has the same bad habit that I had many years ago. The problem is easy for me to recognize since I did the same thing. He is clearly under stress and shows it daily. He does not know how to manage his own stressful situation. When he feels stress, it is so very obvious to everyone that works for the company. The problem is, when the sale team feels his stress, they react the same way, therefore their productivity flatlines. When he is up, the whole company is up, but when he is down, the whole company is down. It is unbelievable the impact one person can have on the productivity of the whole company.