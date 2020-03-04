Published On: Wed, Mar 4th, 2020

Look and Act Positive

By: Robert S Curry  Above all, one of a manager’s very important responsibilities is to always look and act positive. When I was very young in my first senior management position, I was under great stress at work. I was 27 years old and the Controller of a $300 million-dollar public company. I loved my job and was very proud of myself to land and maintain such a big position at that young age. Back then, when I sat in management meetings, most of the other executives were twice my age and older. At that time in my life, I was married with two young children. I felt huge stress to keep my job and support my family. It was clear to me that my Controller responsibilities were truly over my head at that time in my career. As a result, I worked long hours to make up for my young age and inexperience.

A manager should always look and act positive to create a great working atmosphere for his or her employees.

   Not like this guy!

Now, turn the clock ahead 38 years. I have a wonderful client (great owners, wonderful company, and many dedicated employees) in Utah. One of the owners of the company has the same bad habit that I had many years ago. The problem is easy for me to recognize since I did the same thing. He is clearly under stress and shows it daily. He does not know how to manage his own stressful situation. When he feels stress, it is so very obvious to everyone that works for the company. The problem is, when the sale team feels his stress, they react the same way, therefore their productivity flatlines. When he is up, the whole company is up, but when he is down, the whole company is down. It is unbelievable the impact one person can have on the productivity of the whole company.

The moral to this true story is if you manage people, you need to display a very positive attitude 100% of the time.

If you are not doing this, you are not a good manager and need to change immediately. Your job is to make your employees productive, not flatlined! My name is Robert Curry, and I am an Author, CEO Coach, Keynote Speaker, and Turnaround Specialist. Over the past 20 years, I have worked with more than 75 companies taking their businesses from “Loses to Profits.” Please click on the links below to read some of my other articles like Look and Act Positive.   Go with Confidence! Poor Leadership and No Accountability Management by Wandering Around to Increase Profits! I have recently published two books about turnarounds: “From Red to Black – A Business Turnaround” and “The Turnaround.” Both books are true stories about turnarounds of real companies that I have turned around during my career. In both books, I have shared all my Profit Improvement Recommendations (“PIR’s”). PIR’s helped to grow sales, reduce expenses, improve cash flow, and most importantly, strengthen the management teams. If the information in this article Look and Act Positive helps you, your family or a business associate, please email me at bob@ceorsc.com and share with me the story. If you would like to purchase either or both books autographed by the author, please click on the following link: Losses to Profits Series. listen more during interviewsThe Turnaround&From Red to Black

About the Author

- Robert Curry is an author, seasoned business coach, and successful turnaround specialist. Earlier in his career, he served as President and CEO of three different companies, the largest with annual sales of more than $1 billion dollars - all which experienced successful turnarounds under his management. In the late 1990s, he started his turnaround consulting firm, and for the past twenty years, he has turned around more than seventy distressed companies in many different industries helping each to establish a strong management team and become profitable. He has published two books: "From Red to Black" and "The Turnaround." He resides in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with his wife, Esther.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It