Festival of the Arts Boca, “A season of heroes”

The 14th Annual Festival of the Arts Boca, presented by the Schmidt Family Centre for the Arts, returns to the Mizner Park Amphitheater and Mizner Park Cultural Arts Center in Boca Raton, February 28 – March 8, 2020, with “A Season of Heroes,” expressed in music, film, dance, and ideas.

“We are super excited about the line-up for our 14th installment, because it celebrates heroes of both past and present,” said Joanna Marie Kaye, Executive Director of the Festival of the Arts Boca. “We will celebrate Beethoven’s 250th birthday, the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back, as well as an acrobatic concert for families, popular music, and a parade of distinguished authors and speakers who are tackling some of today’s most important topics.”



Day-by-day Festival of the Arts Boca highlights include:

Monday, March 2 @ 7 p.m – Mizner Park East Tent (near the Amphitheater)

Jesmyn Ward, the first woman and the first person of color to win two National Book Awards for fiction, for her books Salvage the Bones and Sing, Unburied, Sing, will share her writing process and how her experiences growing up poor and black in the South continue to influence her work.

Tuesday, March 3 @ 7 p.m. – Mizner Park East Tent (near the Amphitheater)

Award winning author and New Yorker cartoonist, Roz Chast, in “Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant?,” will talk about her art, her family and her body of work.

Wednesday, March 4 @7 p.m. – Mizner Park East Tent (near the Amphitheater)

Global TED talk speaker and professor of one of Yale University’s most popular courses, “Psychology and the Good Life,” Dr. Laurie Santos will provide valueable and scientifically proven tips on how to live your best life.

Thursday, March 5 @ 7 p.m. – Mizner Park East Tent (near the Amphitheater)

Popular political analyst and national editor of The Cook Political Report, Amy Walter will share her insight into “Where Are We Now?” just days after Super Tuesday. She will provide a timely readout on where things stand with the 2020 elections and what we should watch out for in the months ahead.

Friday, March 6 @ 7:30 p.m. – Mizner Park Amphitheater

A screening of what many consider the greatest of the Star Wars movies (and also the debut of Yoda), The Empire Strikes Back, with live orchestra, The Symphonia, led by conductor Constantine Kitsopoulos.

Saturday, March 7 @ 7:30 p.m. – Mizner Park Amphitheater

Nu Deco Ensemble, the Miami-based classical crossover sensation, returns to the Festival after last year’s electrifiying debut with their exciting genre-bending sytle fusing the best of classical and pop, jazz and Latino music.

Sunday, March 8 @ 7 p.m. – Mizner Park Amphitheater

The Festival of the Arts Boca will close with Postmodern Jukebox, a YouTube phenom whose remixes of modern hits in vintage style has garnered them more than 400 million views

Tickets for the 14th Annual Festival of the Arts BOCA range from $15 to $150 per person and are available at festivalboca.org, or by calling 561-300-4138.

For more information visit festivalboca.org.

