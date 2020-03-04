Demand at Sinai Residences in Boca Raton Leads to Phase II Expansion

Less than a year from the announcement that Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton would add 111 units, demand for its luxury independent apartments has been steadily growing. The resort-inspired Life Plan Retirement Community announced that deposits have been made on sixty percent of its new units nearly two years in advance of its anticipated completion, six months after the expansion was announced, and less than two weeks before the “official groundbreaking” on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10:00am.

Offering unparalleled luxury with a $160 million expansion and redevelopment investment, the project is scheduled to break ground in Fall of 2020. In addition to new units, the expansion will include updates to existing amenities, a new design team that specializes in upscale senior living, an expanded fitness and wellness center, two new dining venues, and a resort-style pool.

“The expansion was originally envisioned to address our consistent waiting list that hovered as high as over 70 people,” said Mel Lowell, COO of the Jewish Federation, which completed the existing community in 2016. “What we’ve found is that many homeowners in country club communities are driving some of the demand for what our community offers in luxurious comfort, larger size apartments and more popular amenities.”

When construction is completed in the fall of 2022, the Sinai Residences community will be comprised of one-bedroom, two-bedroom and two-bedroom with den apartments. Prices start in the $500,000s. The expansion will meet the rising demand for larger living spaces sought after by seniors who are downsizing from houses in local country club communities. There are also units designed for those preferring smaller apartments. Sinai Residences will continue to offer residents the full continuum of care from independent living to assisted living to memory care; additionally, Sinai Residences is pet friendly, an essential consideration for dog and cat owners.

Additionally, the community’s pool is being renovated to include a poolside bar and lounge, a hot tub and beach side entry. Details have also just been released on two new dining venues, along with a movie theater, wellness center and cocktail lounge. Healthy lifestyle and fitness activities will continue to be a major focus throughout Sinai Residences; currently the wellness center offers at least three fitness classes a day.

The new 240,000-square-foot building will be located to the southeast of the existing community on 4.5 acres, with ta similar look and feel will be similar to that of the original Sinai. It encompasses independent, assisted and memory care facilities. The expansion, which was approved unanimously by the Palm Beach County Zoning Commission.