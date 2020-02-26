Woman Killed After Jeep Plunges into Boynton Intracoastal

Boynton Beach, FL – A 36-year-old Lake Worth Beach woman was killed after the jeep she was driving jumped a curb and plunged into the Intracoastal Waterway in Boynton Beach Saturday night.

The crash happened shortly before 9:15 p.m. as Lola-Anne Thompson was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee east on Casa Loma Boulevard south access road along the Intracoastal Waterway, according to Boynton Beach police.

She made a sharp right turn approximately 40 feet west of the Two Georges building and continued until it ended in the water between Two Georges and Banana Boat restaurant, witnesses told police.

“Things like that don’t normally happen. I thought if anything somebody jumped in, never realizing it was a car with someone in it,” nearby resident Audrey Gavala told WPBF-Ch 25.

As the jeep was sinking, a bystander and a police officer attempted to rescue Thompson but once the door was opened, the car quickly sank to the bottom with her inside.

“Knowing someone was trapped in the car, I’m sure it was very difficult trying to get out,” Gavala told the TV station.

Another video shows the crews from the Boynton Beach Police and Fire department trying to pull Thompson out of the Jeep.

Gavala, who was watching the divers, said this accident is shocking because of the time it happened.

“Especially since it was still early. It wasn’t like it was (2 a.m.) and nobody was here, because there were cars all over the place,” Gavala said.

Rescue workers transported Thompson to Bethesda Memorial Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Anyone who has further information pertaining to the crash is asked to call Traffic Homicide Investigator Sunny Surjabally or Traffic Homicide Investigator Lawrence Rini at 561-742-6853.