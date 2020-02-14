Two Years Since the Tragic School Shooting: Parkland Honors Victims

The community acknowledges that this Friday marks two years since the tragic shooting occurred at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

The tragic event on February 14 of 2018 led to the deaths of 14 students and three staff members and shook the community.

As two years have passed, the local community of Parkland has come together to honor the 17 lives lost in “A Day of Service and Love.”

According to WPTV, students organized a breakfast to pay homage to law enforcement and first responders.

There was a moment of silence at around 10 a.m. to remember the victims who lost their lives.

Today students will also have a half-day to get connect with their fellow classmates and focus on one-another on this emotional day. Many of these students will also be giving back through service projects and activities, partnering with HandsOn Broward and the Interfaith Council.

A community commemoration at Pine Trails Community Park will also be hosted by Parkland from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a ceremony of honor at 5 p.m.

Parkland hopes to use this day to come together as a community and remember those who lost their lives through giving back.

