Suspects Wanted for Armed Robbery to a Person Walking in the Palo Verde Community

Boca Raton, FL – The victim was walking in the Palo Verde Community when the armed suspects approached him demanding his property before fleeing on foot.

This incident occurred on January 19, 2020 at 9:00 pm. Palo Verde Community is located in unincorporated West Palm Beach.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.