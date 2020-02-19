SunFest Has Curated One of the Best Lineups Yet

SunFest is a yearly outdoor music festival that usually takes place on Flagler Drive in Downtown West Palm Beach.

The festival usually takes place at the end of April, falling on April 30th to May 3rd this year.

Previous SunFest lineups have lacked interesting artists and variety. This SunFest seems to be the best one yet, with music of all genres.

From country, rock, and EDM, this lineup has something for everyone.

Some of the headliners include; country singer Darius Rucker, rocker Adam Lambert, DJ Illenium, raggae and pop artist Sean Paul, rapper Kevin Gates, rock band Cage the Elephant, folk rock band Slightly Stoopid, and R&B artists Nelly and NE-YO.

SunFest is more than just the music, featuring a variety of events hosted throughout the festival dates. Run Sunfest’s 5k on May 1st at 5:30 p.m. Or experience the Art District as local artists display their work and talent along the marketplace.

This is only a list of some of the biggest names performing, to read more about the full lineup visit; sunfest.com

