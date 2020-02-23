South Palm Beach County Social Scene

By: Pamela J Weinroth

Where Were You Last Week?

Super Bowl champion and NFL Hall of Fame Coach Tony Dungy shared his inspirational lessons on life, leadership and the most important job he has known: fatherhood.

The 2020 STEAM Luncheon, on Thursday, focused on inspiring hope through leadership.

Tony Dungy is a #1 New York Times bestselling author whose books include Quiet Strength, Uncommon, The Mentor Leader and Uncommon Marriage. He led the Indianapolis Colts to Super Bowl victory on February 4, 2007, the first such win for an African American head coach. Dungy established another NFL first by becoming the first head coach to lead his teams to the playoffs for ten consecutive years.

Dungy joined the Colts in 2002 after serving as the most successful head coach in Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ history. He has also held assistant coaching positions with the University of Minnesota, Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Minnesota Vikings. Before becoming a coach, Dungy played three seasons in the NFL.

Dungy has been involved in a wide variety of charitable organizations, including All Pro Dad, Abe Brown Ministries, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Athletes in Action, Mentors for Life, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Boys & Girls Clubs. He also works with Basket of Hope, Impact for Living, the Black Coaches Association National Convention, Indiana Black Expo, the United Way of Central Indiana, and the American Diabetes Association.

He retired from coaching in 2009 and now serves as a studio analyst for NBC’s Football Night in America. He and his wife, Lauren, are the parents of ten children.

The 1st Annual FAU Dorothy F Schmidt College of Arts & Letters Advisory Board Cast Party was held on Thursday evening. The theme was a Brazilian Carnival and the entertainment was amazing as the college showcased its talent while raising money for student scholarships!

For David O. Johnson, and the many residents who have advocated for two decades for a park in the southeastern portion of the City of Boca Raton (once the site of a trash site), today’s official opening of the Hillsboro El Rio Park, scattered showers couldn’t dampen their excitement.

The City of Boca Raton hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Saturday’s opening of Hillsboro El Rio Park South.

Following the ceremony, there were community events for residents to enjoy including pickleball demonstrations and children’s activities.

Development of Hillsboro El Rio Park South officially started in February 2019 after a renewed commitment was made to enhance activities at the City’s waterfront park sites.

Located on the south side of SW 18th St between Dixie Hey and the El Rio Canal, the 14-acre site is the newest city park. The project cost approximately $7.8 million.

The revitalized park features the following:

-Walking, jogging path with a fitness station

-Playground

-Basketball court

-Pickelball courts

-Sand volleyball court

-Tennis courts

-Picnic pavilions

-A soft launch area for canoes, kayaks and paddle boards into the El Rio Canal

-Parking and restroom facilities

Hillsboro El Rio Park North includes athletic fields and was opened to the public in 2002. Fire Station 8, which is situated on the NE section of the city-owned parcel, was dedicated in 2005.

Another beautiful amenity for our residents to enjoy!

This was the most anticipated event of the year!!

Many thanks to Bob Sheetz and Debbie Lindstrom, who generously underwrote the entertainment for the 58th Boca Raton Regional Hospital Annual Ball, featuring the one and only – Rod Stewart!

The Ball Committee, led by Co-Chairs Diane & Larry Feldman and Debbie & Steve Schmidt, worked hard to make sure this was an event guests will never forget!

Toby & Leon Cooperman and Billi & Bernie Marcus were honored for their extraordinary transformational gifts to Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

The Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation, Inc. is a not-for-profit, tax-exempt support organization for Boca Raton Regional Hospital. Generous community support has enabled Boca Raton Regional Hospital to maintain its high quality, compassionate medical care for more than 50 years.

Boca Raton Regional Hospital has an excellent reputation for providing competent and compassionate care, and we are committed to the community — both in sickness and in health. As a sacred place of healing, they listen to patients and continue to develop programs and services which focus on prevention and wellness, as well as providing quality medical care.

Our community deserves to have the finest in healthcare available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Our friends, neighbors and families feel confident when they require medical attention, their community hospital, Boca Raton Regional Hospital, will provide an unparalleled level of care…Today, Tomorrow and Always.

Start Planning:

The “Rhinestone Cowboy” Ball Boots and Bling – February 29th 6 – 10PM ($250)

The “Rhinestone” Cowboy Ball takes place at the Boca Raton Resort & Club this year. They are jazzing things up a bit, so add some “Bling & Sparkle” to your elegant Cowboy attire with a splash of glitz, glitter and glamour. Let your imagination run wild.

Guests will enjoy culinary delights at dinner, open bar, a bourbon tasting in the Gaming Saloon with a bit of Black Jack, Craps and a play of Roulette. You can’t have a Cowboy Ball without a fiddle player, Randi Fishenfeld, “Tornado on the Violin” and a little line dancing with assistance from the entertainment, The Finesse Party Band, you will be dancing the night away! The best part…you can even ride a mechanical bull! Now saddle up for some fun because the “Rhinestone” Cowboy Ball promises to be a blast! Holler back to The “Rhinestone” Cowboy himself, Tim Snow, 561-347-6799.

12th Annual Boating & Beach Bash for People with Disabilities – March 1st 10AM – 3PM

National singing acts Kechi Okwuchi and Rion Paige – both performers with physical disabilities – will headline the 12th Annual Boating & Beach Bash for People with Disabilities, along with Kellye Cash, a country singer and former Miss America. The Bash, which is free, is the nation’s largest festival for people with special needs – both seen and unseen – their family members and caregivers. Festivities include boat rides, beach access, sporting events, ponies for petting, costumed action heroes, local entertainment, wheelchair yoga, miniature train rides, a Kids Fun Zone, food, music, a vendors’ row, and dance parties.

Boca West Children’s Foundation 10th Year Anniversary Gala – March 1 6 – 10PM

Boca West Children’s Foundation is proud to celebrate 10 years and $9 million of projects serving at-risk youth with a gala on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Boca West Country Club. The event will feature entertainment by acclaimed late night talk show host and stand-up comedian Jay Leno.

BWCF is proud to support American Association of Caregiving Youth, Boca Helping Hands, Kelly/Strul Scholars, Florence Fuller Child Development Centers, Boca Raton Police Athletic League, Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County, Caridad Center, JAFCO – Jewish Adoption and Family Care Options, JAFCO Children’s Ability Center, Jewish Federation of SPBC, Junior League of Boca Raton, Place of Hope at the Leighan and David Rinker Campus, The Rotary Club of Boca Raton, Kidsafe Foundation, Unicorn Children’s Foundation, Viner Scholarships and SOS Children’s Villages Florida.

For information on these and other events, visit: www.BocaCal.com