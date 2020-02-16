South Palm Beach County Social Scene

By Pamela J Weinroth

Where Were You Last Week?

Hillel of Broward and Palm Beach celebrated its I Am Hillel event on Tuesday evening.

Hillel is the focal point for Jewish life on the campuses of Florida Atlantic University, Nova Southeastern University, Lynn University, Palm Beach State College, and Broward College.

The Hillel of Broward and Palm Beach was officially incorporated in 2001.

Originally operating out of temporary locations, it wasn’t until Mildred and Abby Levine and Ruth and Saul Weinberger, along with many other generous donors, provided funding that the Levine Weinberger Center for Jewish Life was opened on the Boca Raton campus of FAU in 2006.

Hillel has continued to broaden its reach with an additional location on the campus of Nova Southeastern University.

The mission of Hillel is to enrich the lives of Jewish students so that they may enrich the Jewish people and the world.

With nearly 8,000 Jewish students on the campuses they serve, Hillel of Broward and Palm Beach offers a pluralistic and inclusive community offering social and networking events, community service projects, travel experiences to Israel and beyond, Jewish learning opportunities, free Shabbat dinners, a place to celebrate and observe holidays, and mentoring programs that integrate our Hillel with the community.

The overriding message of the evening, there is something for everyone at Hillel!

On Wednesday we attended the Annual Florida Luncheon of the American Associates Ben-Gurion University of the Negev where we heard about the research being done on autonomous technology and drones.

The talk by Dr Jessica Cauchard, “Game of Drones: Diving into Future Human-Drone Technologies,” presented an interesting perspective on how drones are anthropomorphized by people their interactions with drones (treating them more like pets than technology).

Ben-Gurion University of the Negev is one of Israel’s leading research universities and among the world leaders in many fields.

It has around 20,000 students and 4,000 faculty members. More than 100,000 alumni play important roles in all areas of research and development, industry, health care, the economy, society, culture and education in Israel on its three main campuses:

More than 800 senior and 1,100 junior faculty members work together with their graduate students in advanced laboratories, in the framework of more than 60 inter-disciplinary research centers.

In addition to pure research, Ben-Gurion University is also focused on applied research.

Through its technology transfer company, BGN Technologies, which is also responsible for the University’s patent portfolio, the University initiates, leads and implements projects with institutions, companies and foundations world-wide, and attracts strategic partners and investors in the fields of science, technology and industry, including homeland security; bioinformatics; robotics, energy and fuels; ergonomics; cyber security; nanotechnology; water resources; ecology and environment, human genetics; epidemiology; stem cells; diabetes; cancer; advanced drugs; biotechnology and agricultural technology; information technology and communications; environmental water treatment; and alternative energy sources.

Emmy Award-winning news anchor Elizabeth Vargas was the keynote speaker for Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services’ annual Reflections of Hope Luncheon on Thursday at Boca West Country Club.

During the event, which raises awareness of mental illness, Vargas shared how alcoholism and depression affected her life and why she publicly discusses her struggle with the disease and ongoing recovery.

The luncheon’s proceeds will benefit Rales JFS’ counseling and mental health services, including the Welcome Home Program.

Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services offers help, hope and humanity through its comprehensive range of programs and services which support people of all ages and beliefs.

With locations in Boca Raton and Delray Beach, JFS programs and services include food and financial assistance, senior services, counseling and mental health services and many volunteer opportunities.

Funding is provided by private and corporate support, grants, special events and individuals who support their mission and bring hope to thousands in need.

We joined Vicki Katz and the supporters of the Faulk Center for Counseling at Clive Daniel|Home on Thursday for a mix & mingle.

The mission of the Faulk Center for Counseling is to promote emotional well-being through a variety of free and low-cost programs for counseling, therapy, and support.

At the Faulk Center, they provide a warm, accepting and confidential environment where people who are dealing with life’s problems are helped to make changes or to cope more effectively with things that they cannot change.

Since 1973 the Center has provided a variety of counseling services to people of all ages at its facility on Boca Rio Road and at outreach locations throughout Palm Beach and Broward counties.

Mental health services are provided by graduate students pursuing master’s degrees or doctoral degrees in psychology, social work or mental health counseling, as well as clinical volunteers who hold advanced degrees in a mental health field.

All graduate students and volunteers are trained and supervised by the Center’s staff of licensed psychologists.

To learn more, visit

Faulk Center for Counseling 22455 Boca Rio Rd

Boca Raton, FL 33433

Phone: 561-483-5300

Email: Center@FaulkCenterForCounseling.org

On Friday 4KIDS of South Florida held its second annual Galentine’s Day Brunch.

Every year, women across 6 counties come together to support the girls and young women in the care of 4KIDS. They enjoyed a beautiful brunch alongside like-minded women who desire to make a difference in the lives of every girl 4KIDS serves.

From teens in foster care, to the young mothers at His Caring Place, 4KIDS believes it is their job to come alongside them.

When women support each other, incredible things can happen!

4KIDS is propelled by the vision of a home for every child. Whether that is a child removed from their home for the first time, siblings who need to stay together, a young mom in a unplanned pregnancy who needs a refuge, or a young adult who needs a place to belong, 4KIDS is there with hope and homes.

See the Impact from Last Year

1,240 Children received love, care, & protection;

546 Children went to loving 4KIDS foster homes;

122 Moms & babies equipped through His Caring Place;

263 Young men & women impacted through Independent Living; and

522 Children & families received resources through EPIC Therapeutic Approach

