Son Charged with the Murder of his Father

Traffic in Delray Beach on Monday morning caused by Jared Noiman, 26, who seemed to be covered in blood; this was soon after a dead body was found in a parking garage at Ocean One Plaza.

Later that day, Noiman was pulled over for driving without a license and investigators still did not have any reason to connect him to the killing.

The next day, Noiman asked to speak to investigators and – according to WPTV – he confessed to stabbing and strangling his father, telling officers how he did it in extreme detail.

Noiman said he and his father, Jay Noiman, lived in a car and parked that car in the Ocean One Plaza garage overnight. Jared Noiman started to get very upset with how his father was treating him and had overwhelming thoughts to kill his father; then ultimately he did one night while his father was sleeping.

Noiman is now charged with first degree murder and is being held in Palm Beach County jail, his hearing this upcoming Thursday because he refused to come on Wednesday.