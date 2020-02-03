How You Sleep May Be Causing Hip Pain

The hip joint gets a lot of wear and tear. Each time you walk up or down the stairs, go for a walk or sit, your hips experience a lot of pressure. There are also many inflammatory conditions that may trigger hip pain. Here are some common causes of hip pain and how they relate to your sleep position and quality of sleep.

Arthritis

Osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis can affect the hip joint. Osteoarthritis is more common in older people, and rheumatoid arthritis is a type of autoimmune disease. Arthritis may be the cause of your pain if the condition gets worse during cold or rainy weather. You might also notice a grinding, clicking or popping sensation in your hip when going up or down steps. Anti-inflammatory medications may help, and a mattress with heating or massaging functions may provide additional relief.

Bursitis

In your hip joints, there are small sacks called bursae. If they get inflamed, this is called bursitis. The inflammation irritates nearby nerves, causing intense joint pain. Sleeping on your side triggers a flare of intense pain, which eventually subsides into a dull ache. With bursitis, you should not have any much or any hip pain while standing. Sleeping on your back may lessen the pain and placing a pillow under your hips may help with pressure relief.

Sleep Position

Your sleep position might not seem like an obvious cause of hip pain, but it just be what’s causing some of your paid. If your mattress is more than five to 10 years old, it might not support you well no matter what sleep position you’re in. This puts extra pressure on your joints. If you’re a side sleeper, your hip bones will get a lot of pressure. Some mattress types are specifically built to support you during sleep. For example, memory foam mattresses relieve pressure in your joints for by conforming to your body’s unique shape.

Pregnancy

The hormone shifts of pregnancy loosen your joints, including those in the hip. As the fetus develops, the size and weight of the uterus pushes against the spine, sciatic nerve and hip joints. This often leads to sciatica and hip pain. The pain can radiate down the buttocks and back of the thighs. Sleeping on your side and using a pregnancy pillow or regular pillow under your belly and between your knees helps with pressure relief.

Tendonitis

Tendonitis is the inflammation of a tendon. Hip tendonitis can extend to the tendons in your groin area, side or buttocks. If you wake up with tender soft tissues in these areas, it could be hip tendonitis. If you sleep in a spread-eagle position, this can overstretch the tendons in your hip area. For the first day or two, alternating applications of heat and ice could reduce the soreness. Anti-inflammatory medications, such as ibuprofen, may also help. It may also be time for a new mattress.