Seven Boys & Girls Club Teens Compete For 2020 Palm Beach County Youth Of The Year Title

Candidates to be awarded four-year Florida Prepaid College Scholarships

Boca Raton, FL – On Thursday, February 28, seven outstanding local youth from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County will compete to be named the 2020 Palm Beach County Youth of the Year. Guests will have the opportunity to hear their inspiring stories during dinner, which will take place at Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa, 100 S. Ocean Blvd., Manalapan, Fla.

Youth of the Year is a national program from Boys & Girls Clubs of America that begins with a local level title. It’s a prestigious honor bestowed upon an exemplary young person in recognition of leadership, service, academic excellence and dedication to live a healthy lifestyle.

For the third year, six contestants will be awarded four-year Florida Prepaid College Scholarships and the County winner will receive a four-year Florida Prepaid University Scholarship inclusive of room and board. The Youth of the Year scholarships are made possible by the generosity of the Mary Alice Fortin Foundation.

The 2020 Palm Beach County Youth of the Year candidates are Neville Brown from Max M. Fisher Boys & Girls Club of Riviera Beach, Kaulina Desty from Boys & Girls Club of Boca Raton, J’aliyah Jenkins from Marjorie S. Fisher Boys & Girls Club of West Palm Beach, Alivia Latimore from Florence De George Boys & Girls Club of West Palm Beach, Widnie Marcelin from Boys & Girls Club of Delray Beach, Teyonna Smith from Neil S. Hirsch Family Boys & Girls Club of Wellington and Sulvamette Sylvain from Smith & Moore Family Teen Center of Belle Glade.

“Every year, with each group of candidates, we see how these young men and women become leaders and demonstrate their dedication and ambition to represent their Clubs and communities in an outstanding way,” said Jaene Miranda, President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County. “This is one of their biggest nights of their lives and we are excited to recognize them and crown the county winner who will go on to represent our organization at the state competition.”

A cocktail reception kicks off the evening, followed by a seated dinner and the evening’s main event: the finalists’ speech presentations.

Aspirants were selected to represent their Club by a preliminary competition that included a comprehensive application, three essays, three letters of recommendation, and an interview in front of a panel of judges made up by the Club’s advisory board members. Three-minute speeches presented live at the dinner will serve as the final scoring factor. All candidates are then invited to attend the State Youth of the Year Competition in April to support the local winner who will represent Palm Beach County.

Leading the charge as event chairmen are Olympia Bishop and Wilder Regalbuto. Supporting as Honorary Chairmen are Honorable Danielle H. Moore and Honorable Lesly S. Smith.

The Youth of the Year Dinner is presented by Publix Super Markets Charities and is powered by Senior Sponsors Comcast, Office Depot and The Mary Alice Fortin Foundation. Joining them are Junior Sponsors C. Kenneth and Laura Baxter Foundation, Olympia and Brooks Bishop and Wilder and Jason Regalbuto. Sophomore Sponsors are Gehring Insurance, JCPenney Communities Foundation, Serena & Lily and William Wrigley Jr. Tropical Shipping is the Corporate Sponsor.

The event’s Club and Supporting Sponsors include BMO Wealth Management, Comerica, The De Gasperis Family, Elizabeth De Brule, Florida Power & Light Company, Florida Virtual School, Nicolette Goldfarb, Inlet Private Wealth, JFO Group Inc., The Kress Family, Marx Family Foundation, Maschmeyer Concrete, Nievera Williams Design – Nicole and Keith Williams, The Halperin, Liebman and Passeroff Families, Palm Beach State College, Raul Ocampo & Associates, RISE, Robert and Debbie Dunkin, Rybovich and Simone and Kerry Vickar Family Foundation.

Underwriters are Christine and Bob Stiller, ASD Surfaces and Carla Cove.

The 13 Boys & Girls Clubs throughout Palm Beach County provide services during non-school hours, as well as summer camp opportunities, to more than 9,400 boys and girls from ages 6 to 18.

To purchase tickets or for more information, please contact Tim Tracy, Vice President of Development and Corporate Relations at 561-683-3287 or ttracy@bgcpbc.org or visit www.bgcpbc.org.

For more information about the Youth of the Year program, visit www.youthoftheyear.org.

About the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County

Founded in 1971, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County is a not-for profit youth development organization dedicated to promoting the educational, vocational, health leadership and character of boys and girls in a safe, nurturing environment. The Clubs provide more than a safe, fun and constructive alternative to being home alone – they offer a variety of award-winning developmental programs to help youth build skills, self-esteem and values during critical periods of growth. The thirteen Boys & Girls Clubs throughout Palm Beach County serve more than 9,400 children ages 6-18. For more information, please visit www.bgcpbc.org or call 561-683-3287.