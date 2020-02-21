Palm Beach Outlets Presents Cars & Coffee 2020

Sunday, March 8th from 8:00 a.m. to 12 noon

Boca Raton, FL – Cars & Coffee Palm Beach will present their monthly auto event on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. to 12 noon at Palm Beach Outlets (PalmBeachOutlets.com). This free meet and greet for car enthusiasts feature unique vehicles, vendors, giveaways, fun surprises and more. Special March event features include a Ford vs. Ferrari display theme with amazing Ford GT & Ferrari vehicles representing an array of vintages, SuperSebring 2020 ticket giveaways, Michelin Man photo ops and Tire Kingdom demos & discounts.

Spectator and spectator parking are complimentary; there is a $5 display charge per participating vehicle at the event entrance.

“We are pleased to continue our Cars & Coffee partnership with this exciting March event at Palm Beach Outlets,” says Trina Holmsted, Marketing Director for Palm Beach Outlets. “It’s a fun morning of terrific car viewing at the center each month,” she adds.

Palm Beach Outlets

Palm Beach Outlets features over 100 stores including brand favorites Saks OFF 5TH, Polo Ralph Lauren, kate spade new york, Coach, Stuart Weitzman, Ann Taylor Factory Store, Banana Republic Factory Store, Brooks Brothers Factory Store, Calvin Klein, Cole Haan Outlet, GUESS Factory, J.Crew Factory, Nautica, Nike Factory Store, Talbots, Tommy Hilfiger, True Religion, Under Armour Factory House, and Vera Bradley Factory Outlet Store. Located immediately off Interstate 95 on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard in West Palm Beach, Palm Beach Outlets is the only outlet shopping center within a 55-mile radius and is one of the region’s most visited shopping destinations. The center serves the shopping needs of millions of residents and over 8 million annual visitors to Palm Beach County. For more information, visit PalmBeachOutlets.com.

New England Development

For over 40 years, New England Development has taken a creative, entrepreneurial approach to real estate development and management, delivering and sustaining successful projects across a wide range of property types and across the country. New England Development’s robust portfolio of retail projects includes an exciting mix of outlet centers including Outlets of Little Rock in Little Rock, Arkansas; Asheville Outlets in Asheville, North Carolina; Clarksburg Premium Outlets in Clarksburg, Maryland; Outlets of Des Moines in Altoona, Iowa; and Palm Beach Outlets in West Palm Beach, Florida.