Palm Beach Outlets Hosts The Hotworks Palm Beach Fine Art Show

Saturday & Sunday, February 22 & 23, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Boca Raton, FL – Palm Beach Outlets (PalmBeachOutlets.com) will host the HotWorks Palm Beach Fine Art Show on Saturday and Sunday, February 22 & 23, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The show will feature a wide array of artists displaying fine art and crafts for sale including sculpture, painting, glass, jewelry and other original works. The event will be located by the North Congress Avenue entrance to Palm Beach Outlets. Admission and parking are complimentary.

“Palm Beach Outlets is pleased to present the HotWorks Palm Beach Fine Art Show,” says Trina Holmsted, Palm Beach Outlets Marketing Director. “The exhibition will feature a wide array of original works and visitors will also enjoy live entertainment and food experiences,” she adds.

Palm Beach Outlets

Palm Beach Outlets features over 100 stores including brand favorites Saks OFF 5TH, Polo Ralph Lauren, kate spade new york, Coach, Stuart Weitzman, Ann Taylor Factory Store, Banana Republic Factory Store, Brooks Brothers Factory Store, Calvin Klein, Cole Haan Outlet, GUESS Factory, J.Crew Factory, Nautica, Nike Factory Store, Talbots, Tommy Hilfiger, True Religion, Under Armour Factory House, and Vera Bradley Factory Outlet Store. Located immediately off Interstate 95 on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard in West Palm Beach, Palm Beach Outlets is the only outlet shopping center within a 55-mile radius and is one of the region’s most visited shopping destinations. The center serves the shopping needs of millions of residents and over 8 million annual visitors to Palm Beach County. For more information, visit PalmBeachOutlets.com.

New England Development

For over 40 years, New England Development has taken a creative, entrepreneurial approach to real estate development and management, delivering and sustaining successful projects across a wide range of property types and across the country. New England Development’s robust portfolio of retail projects includes an exciting mix of outlet centers including Outlets of Little Rock in Little Rock, Arkansas; Asheville Outlets in Asheville, North Carolina; Clarksburg Premium Outlets in Clarksburg, Maryland; Outlets of Des Moines in Altoona, Iowa; and Palm Beach Outlets in West Palm Beach, Florida.