Palm Beach County Resource Guide for 2020 is Now Available!

By: Robert S Weinroth

Palm Beach County offers so many programs it’s easy to understand why you may not be familiar with all that’s available to you.

The Palm Beach County Resource Guide is an alphabetical listing of county departments, nonprofits and privately operated agencies you may wish to contact for information and assistance.

The guide provides contact information about your federal, state and local officials as well as Constitutional Officers, municipalities and independent taxing authorities (including the School District of Palm Beach County).

Do you know the Constitutional Officers? They are independently elected every four years (all will be up for election during the upcoming election cycle and all are now partisan positions).

They are:

Clerk and Comptroller, Sharon R. Bock;

Property Appraiser, Dorothy Jacks;

Public Defender, Carey Haughwout;

Sheriff, Ric Bradshaw

State Attorney, Dave Aronberg;

Supervisor of Elections, Wendy Sartory Link; and

Tax Collector, Anne M Gannon. Contact information for these Constitutional Officers can be found on page 82 of the guide. Did you know there are 36 cities in Palm Beach County? On the same page they are listed in alphabetical order with the contact information. This is really an invaluable resource and its available at: discover.pbcgov.org/pdf/publications/guide_services.pdf

Feel free to contact my office and we will be glad to mail you a hard copy.

Commission District 4 can be reached by phone at 561.355.2204 or by email at RWeinroth@PBCGov.org

The 2020 US Census

The cover of this year’s guide serves as a reminder we need your participation in the 2020 Census! Census data will be used to reapportion the US House of Representatives in 2021 and, there is a very strong likelihood Florida will see two additional Congressional seats when the data is analyzed. Visit PBCGgov.com/Census to learn more about how this year’s census will be completed.