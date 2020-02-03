Palm Beach County Resource Guide for 2020 is Now Available!
By: Robert S Weinroth
Palm Beach County offers so many programs it’s easy to understand why you may not be familiar with all that’s available to you.
The Palm Beach County Resource Guide is an alphabetical listing of county departments, nonprofits and privately operated agencies you may wish to contact for information and assistance.
The guide provides contact information about your federal, state and local officials as well as Constitutional Officers, municipalities and independent taxing authorities (including the School District of Palm Beach County).
Do you know the Constitutional Officers? They are independently elected every four years (all will be up for election during the upcoming election cycle and all are now partisan positions).
They are:
- Clerk and Comptroller, Sharon R. Bock;
- Property Appraiser, Dorothy Jacks;
- Public Defender, Carey Haughwout;
- Sheriff, Ric Bradshaw
- State Attorney, Dave Aronberg;
- Supervisor of Elections, Wendy Sartory Link; and
- Tax Collector, Anne M Gannon.
Contact information for these Constitutional Officers can be found on page 82 of the guide.
Did you know there are 36 cities in Palm Beach County? On the same page they are listed in alphabetical order with the contact information.
This is really an invaluable resource and its available at: discover.pbcgov.org/pdf/publications/guide_services.pdf
Feel free to contact my office and we will be glad to mail you a hard copy.
The 2020 US Census
The cover of this year’s guide serves as a reminder we need your participation in the 2020 Census! Census data will be used to reapportion the US House of Representatives in 2021 and, there is a very strong likelihood Florida will see two additional Congressional seats when the data is analyzed. Visit PBCGgov.com/Census to learn more about how this year’s census will be completed.
RESPONDING TO THE CENSUS 2020 BRINGS FUNDING FOR:
For every person counted, our county receives approximately $1600. With 1.5 million people in Palm Beach County, that equates to $2.4 billion annually. An undercount of 10 percent equates into a loss of $240 million annually! This is money our county needs to provide the level of services our residents have come to expect.
Census Invitations will be mailed in mid-March
REMEMBER: Every Family Member living at the address counts
- Grand & Great Grandparents • Parents & Guardians
- Children
- Extended Family
Everyone living at the address counts!
• Multiple Families • Roommates • Caregivers
You Can respond:
- ONLINE
- MAIL-BACK PAPER
- TELEPHONE
- IN-PERSON
State of the City of Boca Raton 2020
City of Boca Raton’s Community Advisory Panel
New Early Voting Location: Spanish River Library
Look Out for Flashers!
Although the FYA traffic signal has been used nationwide for more than 10 years, including in over 100 locations in Florida, the FYA signal is new to Boca Raton as well as areas all throughout Palm Beach County. The FYA signals provide multiple benefits to motorists and pedestrians. According to national data provided by the Federal Highway Administration, FYA signals can reduce left-turn crashes as much as 20%, they keep traffic moving by offering drivers more opportunities to make left turns and they are easier to understand for motorists as to when to make a left turn.
Residents will be able to identify the intersections with FYA signals by signs indicating “Left turn YIELD on flashing yellow arrow.” The signs were created by the City of Boca Raton’s traffic sign shop.
The Traffic Engineering Division in Boca Raton is committed to ensuring improved safety and operational efficiency to the motoring public as they work to roll out the new, innovative signals citywide. The Division will continue to review every signalized intersection in the city to determine where FYA signals should be installed. This effort will be done in conjunction with the Division’s Signal Retiming Program, which aims to continually enhance signal coordination timing plans on every corridor in the City.
There are a number of other intersections that will also be upgraded or built due to maintenance needs that will include the FYA signal.
For more information on the Traffic Engineering Division, and this multi year program, contact the Traffic Division at 561.416.3385.