Published On: Mon, Feb 3rd, 2020

Palm Beach County Resource Guide for 2020 is Now Available!

By: Robert S Weinroth

Palm Beach County offers so many programs it’s easy to understand why you may not be familiar with all that’s available to you.

The Palm Beach County Resource Guide is an alphabetical listing of county departments, nonprofits and privately operated agencies you may wish to contact for information and assistance.

The guide provides contact information about your federal, state and local officials as well as Constitutional Officers, municipalities and independent taxing authorities (including the School District of Palm Beach County).

Do you know the Constitutional Officers? They are independently elected every four years (all will be up for election during the upcoming election cycle and all are now partisan positions).

They are:

  • Clerk and Comptroller, Sharon R. Bock;
  • Property Appraiser, Dorothy Jacks;
  • Public Defender, Carey Haughwout;
  • Sheriff, Ric Bradshaw
  • State Attorney, Dave Aronberg;
  • Supervisor of Elections, Wendy Sartory Link; and
  • Tax Collector, Anne M Gannon.

Contact information for these Constitutional Officers can be found on page 82 of the guide.

Did you know there are 36 cities in Palm Beach County? On the same page they are listed in alphabetical order with the contact information.

This is really an invaluable resource and its available at: discover.pbcgov.org/pdf/publications/guide_services.pdf

Feel free to contact my office and we will be glad to mail you a hard copy.

Commission District 4 can be reached by phone at 561.355.2204 or by email at RWeinroth@PBCGov.org

The 2020 US Census

The cover of this year’s guide serves as a reminder we need your participation in the 2020 Census! Census data will be used to reapportion the US House of Representatives in 2021 and, there is a very strong likelihood Florida will see two additional Congressional seats when the data is analyzed. Visit PBCGgov.com/Census to learn more about how this year’s census will be completed.

RESPONDING TO THE CENSUS 2020 BRINGS FUNDING FOR:

  • Education
  • Healthcare
  • Nutrition
  • Roads
  • Public Safety
  • Infrastructure and much, much more!

For every person counted, our county receives approximately $1600. With 1.5 million people in Palm Beach County, that equates to $2.4 billion annually. An undercount of 10 percent equates into a loss of $240 million annually! This is money our county needs to provide the level of services our residents have come to expect.

Census Invitations will be mailed in mid-March

REMEMBER: Every Family Member living at the address counts

  • Grand & Great Grandparents • Parents & Guardians
  • Children
  • Extended Family

Everyone living at the address counts!

• Multiple Families • Roommates • Caregivers

You Can respond:

  1. ONLINE
  2. MAIL-BACK PAPER
  3. TELEPHONE
  4. IN-PERSON

State of the City of Boca Raton 2020

Join Mayor Scott Singer for the inaugural State of the City Address on Tuesday, February 18 at the Mizner Park Cultural Arts Center (201 W Plaza Real).
The event starts at 5:30PM and the State of the City Address begins at 6:30PM.
Seating is limited. Reserve your free ticket at MyBoca.us.

City of Boca Raton’s Community Advisory Panel

The City of Boca Raton’s Community Advisory Panel (CAP) is hosting a Community Forum on February 13 at 6:30pm at the Spanish River Library. Residents of all ages are welcome to share their thoughts on topics like public safety, events & activities, development, traffic & parking, parks & recreation, libraries, beautification and more.

New Early Voting Location: Spanish River Library

The City of Boca Raton will hold its next municipal election on March 17, 2020 concurrently with the 2020 Presidential Preference Primary Election.
Early voting for the election will be held at a new location on Saturday, March 7 through Sunday, March 15 from 10AM – 6PM. Voting is moving from the Downtown Library to Spanish River Library (1501 NW Spanish River Blvd).
New Waterfront Park Opening
The City of Boca Raton is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of Hillsboro El Rio Park South on Saturday, February 22 from 9:30am – 10am. Following the ceremony, there will be community events for residents to enjoy, including pickleball demonstrations and children’s activities.

Look Out for Flashers!

Drivers in Boca Raton may have noticed the first of several Flashing Yellow Arrows (FYA) that will be installed at certain intersections throughout the City.
The City’s Traffic Engineering Division recently installed a new FYA signal at the intersection of NW 2nd Ave and NW 20th St. It allows north and southbound motorists to make a left turn if there is a safe gap in traffic.

Although the FYA traffic signal has been used nationwide for more than 10 years, including in over 100 locations in Florida, the FYA signal is new to Boca Raton as well as areas all throughout Palm Beach County. The FYA signals provide multiple benefits to motorists and pedestrians. According to national data provided by the Federal Highway Administration, FYA signals can reduce left-turn crashes as much as 20%, they keep traffic moving by offering drivers more opportunities to make left turns and they are easier to understand for motorists as to when to make a left turn.

Residents will be able to identify the intersections with FYA signals by signs indicating “Left turn YIELD on flashing yellow arrow.” The signs were created by the City of Boca Raton’s traffic sign shop.

The Traffic Engineering Division in Boca Raton is committed to ensuring improved safety and operational efficiency to the motoring public as they work to roll out the new, innovative signals citywide. The Division will continue to review every signalized intersection in the city to determine where FYA signals should be installed. This effort will be done in conjunction with the Division’s Signal Retiming Program, which aims to continually enhance signal coordination timing plans on every corridor in the City.

There are a number of other intersections that will also be upgraded or built due to maintenance needs that will include the FYA signal.

For more information on the Traffic Engineering Division, and this multi year program, contact the Traffic Division at 561.416.3385.

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. As a newly elected County Commissioner, Weinroth has been appointed Vice-Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

