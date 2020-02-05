How Palm Beach County Hopes to Avoid Ballot Counting Problems

The Iowa Caucus this past Tuesday demonstrated just how much can go wrong in ballot counting.

The Caucus results were initially pushed back due to technical difficulties that sent the country spinning out.

Individuals took to Twitter to voice their complaints, calling Iowa Democrats incapable of efficiently using technology.

Palm Beach County election officials hope to avoid issues during voting through practice.

As we all know, Palm Beach County has had a history of voting issues such as the recount problem in 2018.

According to WPTV, the recount issue back in 2018 led the governor to elect Sartory Link as the supervisor. Link aims to enter the election period with no issues through excessive preparation.

She states that the office has been constantly testing new equipment to ensure everyone knows how to use it. Because state law requires paper ballots that must be tabulated and electronically transmitted for quick results, it is easy to mess up the process if one is unfamiliar with the software.

The office has also hired cybersecurity and consultants to be prepared for everything that may occur.

