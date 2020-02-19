Palm Beach Atlantic University Presents First Lady Melania Trump with Award

First Lady Melania Trump was seen in Palm Beach Wednesday in honor of her 2020 Woman of Distinction award.

Palm Beach Atlantic University is a private Christian University that has presented Melania with this award to acknowledge her contributions to children in the community.

According to WPTV, The Breakers in Palm Beach hosted the 29th Annual Awards Luncheon at noon where 550 attendees watched as Melania spoke out about her award.

Her speech went into how thankful Melania Trump was to receive the award and mentioned how it is a ” great honor to serve the people of this incredible country”.

The First Lady also spoke on opioid addiction and its impact on America’s children, ending it through stating that overdose deaths have dropped more than 4 percent.

The attendees at Palm Beach Atlantic University’s “Women of Distinction” luncheon expressed their gratitude towards Melania’s initiatives.

They mentioned how successful Melania’s anti-cyber bullying and anti-drug abuse initiatives were in helping the local students.

