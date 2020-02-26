The State of Florida confirms there are currently no documented cases of Coronavirus reported in Palm Beach County or in Florida. However, following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations and guidelines promulgated by the CDC, Palm Beach County is being proactive and making preparations for potential cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The County, along with its partners at the School District, has been actively monitoring developments related to Coronavirus since its inception. The County Administrator is reviewing response plans accordingly, in full compliance with CDC and the guidance of the Florida Department of Health, to ensure all necessary resources and procedures are in place to address any potential Coronavirus impact in our community.

The County has a long-standing professional relationship with the Florida Department of Health and will continue to work in close collaboration with all public health officials and governmental agencies throughout the state to provide guidance, promote awareness, and respond as action is deemed required.

The following information is from the CDC’s designated Coronavirus webpage.

How COVID-19 Spreads

Current understanding about how the virus that causes COVID-19 spreads is largely based on what is known about similar coronaviruses. Person-to-person spread The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person. Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet)

Via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs. Spread from contact with infected surfaces or objects It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads. When does spread happen? People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic (the sickest).

Some spread might be possible before people show symptoms; there have been reports of this with this new coronavirus, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads. How efficiently does the virus spread? How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (like measles), while other viruses are less so. Another factor is whether the spread continues over multiple generations of people (if spread is sustained). The virus that causes COVID-19 seems to be spreading easily and sustainably in Hubei province and other parts of China. In the United States, spread from person-to-person has occurred only among a few close contacts and has not spread any further to date. Prevention & Treatment Prevention There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. The CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including: Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask. CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19. Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

For information about handwashing, see CDC’s Handwashing website For information specific to healthcare, see CDC’s Hand Hygiene in Healthcare Settings These are everyday habits that can help prevent the spread of several viruses. CDC does have specific guidance for travelers. Treatment There is no specific antiviral treatment recommended for COVID-19. People with COVID-19 should receive supportive care to help relieve symptoms. For severe cases, treatment should include care to support vital organ functions. People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately. See Interim Guidance for Healthcare Professionals for information on persons under investigation. There is still more to be learned

COVID-19 is an emerging disease and there is more to learn about its transmissibility, severity, and other features and what will happen in the United States. New information will further inform the risk assessment. Read the latest Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), Wuhan, China situation summary.

The Board of County Commissioners of Palm Beach County will receive a brief update from County Administrator Verdenia Baker at its regularly scheduled Zoning meeting, being held in the Commission Chambers in West Palm Beach tomorrow (Thursday, February 27th). This meeting is open to the public.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9:30AM.