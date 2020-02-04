Nearly 1,000 People of All Faiths Volunteer, Gather in Solidarity Against Hate During MLK Day

Boca Raton, FL — To honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County and the Jewish Volunteer Center, in partnership with Palm Beach Atlantic University, spearheaded a meaningful day filled with solidarity and volunteerism to unite the community on January 20, 2020 in honor of Martin Luther King Day.

The annual event, which included an emotional solidarity event that honored and preserved Dr. King’s vision of a society that unites against all forms of hatred, was even more moving because it came on the heels of a series of violent attacks across the country aimed at the Jewish community. Nearly 1,000 community members of all races, religions and backgrounds attended.

The day began as community members of all ages first volunteered at 19 locations across Palm Beach County, including serving meals to the homeless, preparing meals and gleaning vegetables for food-insecure families and individuals; a clothing and toiletry drive; making improvements at local homes, community centers and community gardens; a beach cleanup and more.

“It is our responsibility to make the world a better place for future generations and a vital way Federation accomplishes this is by preserving Dr. King’s legacy of standing against hatred of all forms and shining a light on community leaders who are making a difference,” shared Michael Hoffman, Jewish Federation President and CEO. “We are inspired by the Jewish value of chesed (“kindness”), and believe that acting upon our Jewish values is a powerful way to respond to antisemitism and hatred of all forms.”

During the interfaith solidarity event in Currie Park at the MLK Landmark Memorial in West Palm Beach, the Jewish Volunteer Center and Palm Beach Atlantic University presented Tikkun Olam (“repair the world”) Service Awards to Jervonte “Tae” Edmonds and Amy Fahnoe, two inspiring community leaders who are leading efforts to create a kinder, more inclusive world.

Edmonds is the founder and CEO of Suits for Seniors, a youth preparedness and mentoring program; an advocate for education and leadership; and a champion for improving rights for minorities, women, children, the elderly, incarcerated individuals and the homeless. A third-grade teacher at Equestrian Trails Elementary School in Wellington, Fanhoe is the creator of The Positivity Project, an after-school club and summer camp at Equestrian Trails that fosters kindness, self-esteem and confidence for young students.

The MLK Day of service capped off two months of JVC’s wide-ranging volunteer efforts including the 8 Days, 8 Ways Hanukkah initiative where more than 400 community members joined Federation and Feeding Children Everywhere at the Mandel JCCs in Boynton Beach and Palm Beach Gardens to pack 60,000 meals for those in need, and a Thanksgiving food drive where 175 turkeys were donated to local families.

